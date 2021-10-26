Will Morthland: Post 5

My family moved to Roswell over 6 years ago. I have two children who attend public schools in Roswell. I first became active in the community, serving as a volunteer coach for my children’s athletic teams and as a Cub Scout leader for the district. I’m a proud Eagle Scout.
Q: Economic growth, traffic and transparency are highly discussed topics in the City of Roswell. What is one issue in the city that has not received as much attention that you would focus on addressing?
A: An issue of great importance to me is routine investments in Roswell’s Parks and Recreation program. Among the reasons I wanted to run for council is the positive experience both of my children have with the parks and recreation program. It is where I first became involved in the Roswell Community. I want to lobby for regular investments in the parks and rec for maintenance, updates, and other needs to grow and enhance our programs. I was encouraged to hear at a recent council meeting, passage of the much-needed budget requested by the parks and rec department. My goal is to ensure funding is not overlooked when there are budget constraints.
Roswell's parks and recreation programs are world-class and the envy among many metro Atlanta cities. Roswell’s natural assets are unique, we should invest within these treasures to ensure residents and taxpayers enjoy the things that first attracted my family to the community. Regular investments within the parks and rec are an investment in future generations and provide a means for residents to thrive. Roswell’s many resources from its sports programs, nature trails, and parks make Roswell a destination; one that deserves regular care and attention.
Q: How will you apply what you learned from the Oxbo Road realignment project investigation to the handling of future projects such as the $50 million gateway project?
A: With the Gateway Project, the council must complete its due diligence, involve stakeholders, and be responsible stewards of residents’ money. As the only candidate with experience as a state bank examiner and auditor, I will ensure projects stay on budget, within the scope of work and are completed on time. As a former state bank examiner and auditor, I reviewed the soundness of financial institutions and verified banks followed government rules and regulations. These skills are needed, now more than ever, to guarantee successful projects and future city initiatives.
Q: The Roswell City Council approved a pay raise for police officers in 2018. Then, in March of this year, the Roswell Police Department’s pay ranges and pay were increased again to be market competitive. Do you believe that along with increased pay comes increased responsibility and do you think the City Council should play a larger role in holding the Roswell Police Department accountable?
A: I believe the pay raises and pay increases are warranted for Roswell’s Police Department. Across the country, it is a difficult time for the police force and their communities. Unfortunately, there are attacks on front-line officers. Work is needed on both the part of the police department and the community to break down barriers. This is why I support developing a task force that looks to create dialogue about the challenges and forges partnerships with the police department and those in the community, particularly among the most vulnerable, so there can be progress.
