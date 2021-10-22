Trey McConnell: Post 3

I’m a North Atlanta suburb native and local custom single family home builder. My focus is to help Alpharetta develop effectively and efficiently. I have no ties to anyone or any political movement in the city; I’m just a regular dude up the street trying to make a difference in the community.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: Population density is surely going to be a challenge in the future. The current council has done a wonderful job of beginning the chapter of finding unique ways to not only house new residents, but also employ them. Going forward, however, there will be a need for some common sense strategies to connect the older neighborhoods in the area to the newer developments. Yes, there needs to be some barrier to entry to our city, but making it near impossible for people to modernize these established older neighborhoods may leave us looking at older buildings like south of Old Milton Parkway for some time. It will make it much harder to reach our goals in the land use plan.
Q: How does Alpharetta address the housing shortage referenced in a recent study commissioned for the Comprehensive Land Use Plan? The study stated there are not enough homes being built, and those that are built are beyond the reach of households earning below six-figures.
A: Land in Alpharetta is already super valuable and high priced. Land development in the City of Alpharetta is very, very expensive. There are factors contributing to this that are not controllable, for example the rising cost of building materials and labor. The pandemic has intensified these factors. There are shortages of raw materials and labor throughout our country. However, there are factors in our own little city that make land development extremely burdensome for the average household earning less than $100,000. The developer might feel the pain up front, causing them to re-think doing a project to make the city better, and on top of that, if they do follow through with a project, that added cost of development is passed down to our residents. We want common sense rules for building.
Q: How can the city promote walkability when it relies so heavily on a commuter workforce?
A: Atlanta is a commuter city. Families live in Alpharetta and work throughout metro area. The city has done an impressive job of creating live, work, play environments and the alpha loop is a great example that has connected the area. However, if you can walk everywhere….we are going to be real tight. In theory it sounds great, but everyone in this city lives here because they can commute easily to multiple places in the metro area.
