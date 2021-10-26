Tom Lambert (I): Council Post 3, District 3

I have dedicated my entire adult life to serving Dunwoody, providing experienced leadership with proven results. I am a representative on council that will listen and be your advocate. I have the experience, knowledge, and desire to work tirelessly for both the present and the future of our great city.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: In a word – redevelopment. Dunwoody is uniquely positioned to attract the best of everything, but that will not happen on its own. We must manage booming growth in Dunwoody's Perimeter Center District to ensure all future development is consistent with our comprehensive master plan and OUR VISION for the future of OUR CITY. This includes requiring placemaking features, prioritizing pedestrian safety and walkability, entertainment opportunities, maximizing outdoor spaces and other quality of life amenities. We must also stimulate the evolution of Dunwoody Village into the vibrant city center we all desire. Our city council already has begun taking measurable steps to encourage redevelopment. This includes ordinance changes to create an entertainment district and expand outdoor dining opportunities. It also includes a pro-active rezoning of the property (recently approved by the city council) to establish zoning conditions consistent with our vision for what the Village should become. Our greatest challenge is that the property in this district is not owned by the city; it has several different commercial owners. The city must continue to catalyze change in the Village by investing into infrastructure and public amenities such as walkable streetscapes, pocket parks and plazas.
Q: Dunwoody is evolving as a community. In what ways are you qualified to represent an increasingly diverse population? How will you ensure their interests are represented and their voices are heard?
A: We have a responsibility to ensure access, equity and participation for everyone in our community. I have an extensive background in both my volunteer and professional experience working in and with diverse populations and fostering an inclusive environment where everyone is valued and encouraged to achieve the best version of themselves.
Q: The continuing development of the three P's (parks, police and paving) seems to be an ongoing priority for the current City Council. Do you agree or disagree with these priorities? Why or why not?
A: My focus will always be on those issues that have the greatest impact on our quality of life. Safety is at the foundation of that, so maintaining a fully staffed and well-trained police department is a priority. Parks provide important community building and recreational opportunities. I support the continued development of our parks system with a diversity of amenities that offer something for all our residents. It is critical to maintain our city infrastructure, and Dunwoody has a paving plan in place to address this. In the past the city had directed surplus funds to additional paving, but there is no measurable benefit to accelerating our paving schedule. As a member of this year’s budget committee, I requested more than $1.1 million be reallocated over 5 years from “excess” paving to pedestrian safety projects because our limited resources are better invested into higher priority projects, specifically sidewalks, trails and crosswalks.
