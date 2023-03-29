The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s ‘Capital Campaign’ to expand facilities, increase community impact

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta announced the launch of the agency’s Capital Campaign at its annual board meeting March 21.
The landmark campaign is a $36 million fundraising initiative intended to strengthen the organization’s ability to serve the entire community, develop new facilities to support innovative and transformational programs, as well as deliver a greater impact for the next generation of Jewish Atlanta and beyond. The Center has already secured $31.5 million from major donor gifts.
The MJCCA has served the Metro Atlanta community for more than 100 years and is widely regarded as one of the premier Jewish community centers in the country. Its mission is to remain a central hub for Jewish connections, provide necessary programs and services, and ensure that the agency continues to build strong Jewish identities today and for future generations.
The capital campaign funds will expand the agency’s impact and create new ways for the community to connect. Approximately $20.5 million will be invested at the Zaban Park Campus, and $9.7 million will be allocated to Camp Barney Medintz, the organization’s overnight summer camp in Cleveland, Georgia.
The MJCCA’s vision for Zaban Park and CBM includes:
- New outdoor aquatic center
- New pickleball facility
- Enhanced security
- Renovating areas of the main building
- Reimagining the courtyard
- Updating the preschool playground
- Upgrading upper fields 1 & 2
- Expanded parking
- Rebuilding Camp Barney Medintz structures