Terry Nall: Council Post 1, District 1

I’m a CPA and financial services executive for a global services firm. I’m passionate about the success of Dunwoody and served two terms (8 years) as a member of City Council. I successfully find solutions to financial constraints. This skill is needed again with the financial downturn of the pandemic.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: Our greatest near-term challenge is adjusting to the downturn in city finances due to the pandemic. The pandemic’s financial downturn continues into 2022, based on the budget recently sent to City Council that still relies on federal COVID funds to make our local budget work. We must prepare for the “new normal” by rebuilding our city finances so we can:
a) fix the significant police staffing shortage by substantially beefing up compensation and benefits to attract and retain officers and again be recognized as the “police agency of choice” for anyone considering law enforcement;
b) build out our four new parks including the old Austin ES site and the new Vermack site, support parks programs, parks maintenance, capital improvements at our community gems, including Dunwoody Nature Center and Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center; and
c) begin redevelopment of Dunwoody Village by establishing a “Town Green” to make the Village a memory-making destination to enjoy food, drinks, and music from quality restaurants while the kids play in a green space. It is time to make this a reality. Our city’s new “Town Green” will be a vibrant magnet for other Dunwoody Village property owners to follow through on their property redevelopment.
Q: Dunwoody is evolving as a community. In what ways are you qualified to represent an increasingly diverse population? How will you ensure their interests are represented and their voices are heard?
A: During my prior 8 years on City Council, I earned a reputation for being most responsive and most active with all residents and all businesses all across Dunwoody. Responsible representative leadership demands this level of engagement to connect with all persons, meet them where they are, and hear their desires and concerns. I will continue to earn this reputation, if elected by District 1 residents to “bring back the CPA to Dunwoody City Council.”
Q: The continuing development of the three P's (parks, police and paving) seems to be an ongoing priority for the current City Council. Do you agree or disagree with these priorities? Why or why not?
A: Dunwoody was founded in 2008 on the basic needs of police, paving and zoning. Parks came later as an added priority when the city took over parks from DeKalb County, as our community is hungry for expanded parks, trails, and connectivity. These all remain priorities today for our residents, including the programming that takes place at our parks and facilities. The pandemic downturn impacted city finances, so we now need experienced CPA financial leadership to build a sustainable path to deliver on these priorities and protect our reputation as the best place to live, work, and play. Police is the most important of these, as we all want safe families, safe neighborhoods, and a safe city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.