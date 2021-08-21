Sweetwater, Cumming

What: A four-bedroom, four-bathroom home built in 1995.
How much: $425,000
Size: 4,760 square feet
Price per square foot: $89
Zoned for: Mashburn Elementary, Lakeside Middle, Forsyth Central High
Taxes: $3,698 in 2020
Last sold: $340,000 in 2004
Contact: Rebecca Paterson, PalmerHouse Properties; palmerhouseproperties.com
