Sweep the Hooch on March 27!

According to the calendar, and groundhogs notwithstanding, spring is less than four weeks away. That means it’s time to start checking out fishing spots for when warmer weather finally comes.
Pre-season scouting, I call it.
For me, pre-season scouting means digging out my waders and walking around in a river somewhere. I do it in the name of research. After all, things like access points and wading conditions change, you know. I owe it to you, my faithful readers, to share advance intel before the first real fishing days roll around. Right? Right!
Or maybe I just like to walk around in rivers.
Anyway, the other day, I made up my mind that it was time for my annual pre-season research to begin. So, I dug out my very best river-walking shirt, a neat camo long-sleever that’s subtly stylish in a rugged outdoors sort of way. I tossed the waders in the truck. I put my favorite river hat (the Indiana Jones one with the cool brim) on my head. Then off I went.
A half hour later I was standing at water’s edge (there’s a little foreshadowing for you), undoubtedly presenting a noble profile to anyone who happened to be watching — the Rugged Outdoorsman, ready to step into the world of flowing water. My camo shirt was wrinkle-free. My waders were unsullied by mud or scuff, and my hat — my favorite hat — was angled ever so slightly, just like in the movies. I was the very image of outdoors coolness, certainly cool enough to be on TV or at least in a commercial.
Oh, it’s good to be cool.
So, buoyed by this mental image of myself, I took that first step down the bank toward the river. But I stepped on a muddy patch (remember, it’s rained a lot) and then, in slow motion, right there in front of God and everybody, I just sort of slid down at the gentlest of angles until I landed with a splop in 6 inches of exceptionally muddy riverbank mud.
Nothing was injured. But was I ever a mess.
There is no mud like riverbank mud. It’s sticky, tenacious and a bunch of other adjectives that are not suited for use in a family publication. And the more I tried to get out of it, the more it covered me up.
By the time I finally got vertical again I was pretty much wearing that mud from head to toe. And my hat, my poor, muddy hat…
That’s when I decided that this particular day of scouting was probably done. So I squished my way back to the truck, tossed the muddy waders on the passenger side floor, and put my equally muddy self in the driver’s seat. Then I headed home.
Later, I was telling Wife of Mine about my adventure and bemoaning the fact that everything, including my beloved hat, was now a muddy mess.
“I guess I should go clean it up,” I said.
“Yes,” she replied. “I guess it’s not going to clean itself.”
It’s not going to clean itself…
Few things do, certainly not hats.
Or rivers.
Take the Chattahoochee, for example. What a great resource it is! But it’s also a great accumulator of trash. Beer cans, plastic containers, empty soft drink bottles, wayward tennis balls, shredded pool floats, worn-out tires, and more — if people can throw it away, it’ll probably end up in the Hooch. It’s a shame.
Like my hat, the Hooch can’t clean up itself. It needs help.
To that end, some years ago, the non-profit Chattahoochee Riverkeeper launched a program that it calls Sweep the Hooch. This marks the program’s 11th year, and the next clean-up event is set for Saturday, March 27, from 9 till noon.
But the really great news is that you can be a part of it, joining others who will walk, wade or float to clean up some of the trash that thoughtless others have left behind.
According to the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, “Sweep the Hooch is an annual watershed-wide trash cleanup that brings together hundreds of volunteers each year at dozens of parks, tributaries, and access points along the Chattahoochee River.
During last year’s August cleanup, more than 1,000 volunteers spent a Saturday morning gathering litter at 43 parks, trails, and creeks. How much trash did they pick up? Would you believe 73,646 pounds (36.8 tons)? That included 19,288 pounds of discarded tires that were recycled.
“We broke records at last year’s 10th anniversary of Sweep the Hooch,” notes Tammy Bates, outings manager with CRK, “but there’s still a lot of work to do.”
Sweep the Hooch is a social-distance-friendly activity and will follow CDC guidelines. Volunteers will be asked to stay at least 6 feet from others and are required to bring and wear masks. CRK will provide all other necessary supplies, including trash bags and gloves.
You’ll need to preregister to participate, and I encourage you to register early as capacity at each site is limited.
To find out more about Sweep the Hooch or to sign up and participate, visit sweepthehooch.org.
It’s a really good thing to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.