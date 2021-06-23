Stephens Walk, Dunwoody

What: A three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home built in 1999.
How much: $750,000
Size: 2,735 square feet
Price per square foot: $274
Zoned for: Kingsley ES, Peachtree MS, Dunwoody HS
Taxes: $5,371
Last sold: $636,000 in 2016
Contact: Shellie Watson, Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Pertners- South Forsyth; shelliewatson.kw.com
