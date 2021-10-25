Stacy Skinner: Post 2

My family and I moved to Johns Creek from Lawrenceville in 2013 and I have been involved in the community ever since. We absolutely love Johns Creek for its diversity, safety, beauty, parks, and the schools. Our city is the best and I will assure it remains that way.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: One of the city’s greatest challenges near-term is retaining and attracting businesses. A huge bulk of our revenue comes from sales tax, and it’s extremely important we retain, attract and support our businesses to alleviate the burden on the residents.
Johns Creek has often given the impression we are not open for business, and changing that mindset will be the biggest challenge.
The Economic Development director will play an integral part in reaching out to our businesses and neighboring cities. Firstly, they need to access what we can do to better retain and assist in expansion for our current businesses, and secondly, see what our surrounding cities have to offer that Johns Creek doesn’t.
Additionally, the city needs to review and revisit its licensing and permitting policies and procedures to be more “business-friendly.” Are our licensing and permitting policies more overbearing and deterring business more than inviting business? That needs to be reviewed Day 1.
That being said, smart growth is key to the success of Johns Creek. We absolutely do not want overdevelopment and big-box retail on every corner. We want to attract and attain businesses with controlled growth and development.
Q: Which policy or project facing the council do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
A: Revitalization of our shopping center nodes is the project I feel most passionate about. Several of the shopping centers around Johns Creek are at least ¼ empty. If the shopping centers do not revitalize to keep up with surrounding areas, their class status will fall lower, which equates to a loss in revenue for the property owners, the city, and additionally, lowers our property values. I’m excited that the 2018 Comprehensive Plan addresses the need and sees the value in revitalizing our shopping centers. Extremely important is assuring that council does not change the zoning laws to allow for multifamily housing in those shopping centers.
Q: What is the impact of misinformation in Johns Creek and how will you address it if elected?
A: Misinformation is extremely harmful. The way it needs to be addressed is by 1.) Communication, and 2.) Transparency. Those are fundamentally the most critical ways to address and combat misinformation. Equally important is electing those candidates that have the knowledge of the inner workings of the city (i.e., my statement at the debate that we needed more funding for our parks. The 2016 Park Bond will be completely depleted PRIOR to beginning Phase 2 of Cauley Creek and PRIOR to beginning Linear Park). Information to the contrary is inexcusable and simply a lack of knowledge.
