ALPHARETTA 35, CHATTAHOOCHEE 0
Alpharetta shut out Chattahoochee Friday night to extend the Raiders’ win streak over their former region rivals to 10 games. The Raiders are 10-2 all-time against Hooch.
The Raiders win was powered by two touchdown rushes from Jake Gil, two touchdown passes from Ben Guthrie to Matteo Carriere and a scoring run by Alex Renken.
The Raiders led 21-0 at the half.
Alpharetta (1-0) will take a road trip to Alabama to take on national powerhouse Hoover Aug. 27. Raiders’ head coach Jason Kervin was with the Hoover program for 12 years prior to coming to North Fulton.
Chattahoochee (0-1) will play its home opener against Gainesville Aug. 27.
MILTON 45, HAPEVILLE CHARTER 0
Milton kicked off its 2021 campaign as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 7A with a shutout over Hapeville Charter, the No. 7-ranked team in Class 4A, Friday night at home.
Milton’s defense held Hapeville to 211 total yards, forced two fumbles and a safety, and kept the Hornets to 0-9 on third-down conversions.
Meanwhile, the Eagles offense racked up 350 total yards.
After the Eagles opened the scoring with a safety, running back Jordan McDonald threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Brooks Bortle to put Milton ahead 9-0.
Milton scored three touchdowns in the second quarter — two rushes from Scott Moskowitz and a 12-yard touchdown throw from Devin Farrell to Debron Gatling.
Moskowitz earned his third rushing score of the game to put Milton up 38-0 in the third.
Bryce Thornton capped Milton’s scoring with a 91-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Milton is set for another battle of top-10 teams Aug. 27 when the Eagles travel to take on No. 3-ranked North Cobb in a showcase game televised by ESPN.
BLESSED TRINITY 34, WOODLAND (STOCKBRIDGE) 6
Tom Hall is now 1-0 as head coach of Blessed Trinity following the Titans’ 34-6 win at home over Woodland Friday night. The Titans have won their last 10 season-opening contests.
The Titans struck first early in the second quarter and led 20-6 midway through the third. BT added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
The Titans (1-0) will be home again Aug. 27 to take on rivals Marist in a battle of top-five ranked teams. It will be the sixth meeting all-time between the programs, all of which have featured both programs ranked in the top-10 of its classification. The teams last met in 2019 with BT’s 33-30 win eventually sealing its region title that year.
FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN 31, CHRISTIAN HERTIAGE 21
Fellowship Christian began its Tim McFarlin era with a win in a battle of Class-A Private heavyweights Aug. 20. The Paladins downed Christian Heritage, 31-21, on the road.
Nathan Chapman converted a 24-yard field goal, Josh Cole had a 10-yard rushing score and quarterback Caleb McMickle threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Elphick to give Fellowship a 17-7 lead at the half.
After the Lions cut the deficit, McMickle found the end zone on the ground to put Fellowship ahead 24-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
With five minutes remaining in the game, Christian Hertiage scored to put the score at 24-21, but Cole responded a few minutes later with a 26-yard touchdown run to put Fellowship back on top by two scores and seal the win.
Fellowship (1-0) is off Aug. 27 before traveling to take on Trinity Christian.
JOHNS CREEK 26, GAINESVILLE 10
Johns Creek scored 26 unanswered points and charged back to win its debut in the Corky Kell Classic Friday night at Gainesville. The Gladiators erased a 10-point deficit and went on to capture a 26-10 win in a game that was called due to weather with nine minutes remaining.
The Gladiators got off to a slow start allowing the Red Elephants jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but those were the only points they allowed.
Johns Creek found its offensive rhythm in the second quarter and used a short rushing score from Antonio Gilliam and a 28-yard field goal from McRae Ball to tie the game with three minutes left in the second quarter.
With just over two minutes remaining in the half, Johns Creek sophomore defensive tackle Alex Cunningham forced a sack on third down to push Gainesville into its own end zone on the ensuing punt. Terrian Williams blocked the punt, and the ball rolled out of bounds for a safety to give the Gladiators a 12-10 edge at the half.
Midway through the third, Johns Creek went ahead 19-10 behind a long touchdown pass from Kyle Durham to Brandon Palmer.
After Gainesville missed a field goal early in the fourth, Durham connected with Josh Thompson on a pass at midfield, and Thompson scurried down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.
Following Thompson’s touchdown, the teams entered the locker room due to lightning. After more than an hour, the game was called with 9:27 remaining in the fourth.
Johns Creek (1-0) will resume its tradition under head coach Matt Helmerich of playing an out of state opponent Aug. 27. The Gladiators will go on the road to face Travelers Rest in South Carolina.
ROSWELL 45, SOUTH FORSYTH 26
Roswell senior quarterback Robbie Roper threw six touchdowns Friday night at home to lead the Hornets’ 45-26 win over South Forsyth.
Roper got his night going with a long touchdown pass to Ethan Nation, who had several catches for the Hornets in addition to contributing to South’s solid defensive play.
South Forsyth quarterback Ty Watkins hit Mason Capers nine-yard touchdown to cut Roswell’s lead to 8-6 early in the second quarter, but the Hornets responded quickly with a 49-yard pass from Roper to Nation to set up a 26-yard touchdown grab from Ethan Crite.
Just before the half, Roper tallied his third touchdown with an 18-yard pass to Ryan Hill.
South remained close with a 54-touchdown pass from Watkins to Chris Nelson to put the score at 23-13 early in the third. Roswell was again quick to respond with a 40-yard connection from Roper to Crite.
The Hornets extended the margin late in the third with tight end Zeke Moore hauling in a 9-yard touchdown from Roper. Just two minutes later, Roper threw touchdown No. 6 with a 13-yard reception to Chris Elko.
South’s Jyi’Qez Green returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, and Watkins later scored his third touchdown of the night, a three-yard rush in the fourth quarter, but Roswell’s lead proved insurmountable.
Brett Gonda converted a 28-yard field goal for Roswell in the fourth.
South’s loss came in the debut for head coach Troy Morris.
Roswell (1-0) goes on the road to battle for the Mayor’s Cup against Centennial Aug. 27 while South plays its home opener against Cambridge.
WEST FORSYTH 38, CARVER ATLANTA 8
West Forsyth made the most of hosting two Corky Kell Classic games for the second straight year with the Wolverines trouncing on Carver Atlanta in the second half to take a 38-8 win to open their 2021 campaign Aug. 18.
Junior quarterback Keegan Stover led the Wolverines offensively with four touchdown passes while the Wolverines’ defense forced three turnovers.
Stover connected with Jaycen Harris for a long touchdown pass early in the second quarter to put West ahead, 7-0. That score remained until West began to light up Panthers in the second half.
Senior tight end Oscar Delp hauled in Stover’s second touchdown pass of the night early in the third quarter. After a fumble recovery by West’s Connor Reidy and an interception from Hudson Brown, the Wolverines extended their lead to 24-0 with a touchdown grab from Ryder Stewart.
Early in the fourth quarter, Stover completed his fourth touchdown with a 32-yard pass to Peyton Streko.
After hauling in an interception on defense returned to Carver’s 1-yard line, William Orris got the call offensively and rushed the ball in to give West a 38-0 lead.
West’s defense kept Carver off the scoreboard until the final minute of play.
The Wolverines are home again Aug. 27 and will take a perennially strong Cartersville program.
