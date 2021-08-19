War Eagles to maintain steady course with new but familiar head coach

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — To summarize South Forsyth’s football program in recent years using one word, “consistency” is a strong contender.
The War Eagles were led by Jeff Arnette from 2010 to 2020. Over the last eight seasons, the program has compiled seven winning years. They have earned seven straight playoff appearances, a Forsyth County record. They are also a reliable contender for their region championship, winning two over the last six seasons, and regularly have some of the top talent in their region.
The cyclical nature of high school football always presents challenges to consistency, but South has proven to be one of the steady forces among local programs. That’s a major reason the first new head coach in over a decade is aiming to stay the course on much of what has built the War Eagles into a persistently winning team.
Troy Morris, who has served on South's staff since 2010, brings familiarity to his new role and plans to continue the War Eagles’ consistency, mainly through an ideology of if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
“Jeff Arnette built such a great program,” Morris said. “So, any of the changes we have made in the offseason have been subtle. It’s nothing major or earth-shattering.”
Along with Morris, most of the coaches on the sidelines this year will be familiar faces, including defensive coordinator Ross Walker, Heath Hover transitioning to offensive coordinator, special teams coordinator Austin Hamilton and a bevy of returning position coaches.
Morris expects that consistency among the coaching staff to benefit his players, and he has seen evidence of it in the offseason.
“It’s helped tremendously,” he said. “They knew when I got the job there wasn’t going to be drastic changes, they knew they weren’t going to be treated differently, those staples in the program. The scary thing about a new coach with a program is a lot of the players don’t know what their status is going to be. But they knew how all that was going to go. They could just put all that to rest, get ready for the upcoming season and not worry about all those things.”
With a mix of new starters, returning standouts and a number of positions still to be decided, Morris said South will also stick to its approach of playing to its strengths, whatever they may be.
“The offense has the ability to navigate its way toward players’ strengths,” Morris said. “If we need to throw it 75 percent of the time based on the talent we have, that’s what we will do. But that could change, and it could change game by game. They can go just about in any direction.”
Last year, that included an air-heavy offensive attack, and Morris is confident his new starter at quarterback, Ty Watkins, will make an early impact.
Morris said Watkins brings size and athleticism to the position and has already shown himself a leader. The 6-foot-2, 212 lb. quarterback appeared in several games as a sophomore for the team last year with a .667 completion percentage and three touchdowns.
“I think he’s going to jump out at people right off the bat,” Morris said.
Joining Watkins in the backfield will be returners Gavin Morris, a senior who rushed for 5.2 yards per carry last season, along with senior fullback Cade Yeager. Mason Capers, who suited up as a tight end last year, will also move to the backfield.
Watkins will have what Morris called “super electric” receivers in Chris and Josh Nelson, and all-region left tackle Mason Cooper returns for his senior season.
Some questions remain defensively for South despite the return of six starters. However, Morris said many players, including the Nelsons at cornerback and Gavin Morris at safety, might see fewer plays defensively because of their offensive role. He does anticipate the team’s secondary to be strong with senior safety Austin Uidel, who compiled over 30 tackles year with two interceptions, serving as an anchor.
“We have potential to be good at all three levels [defensively], but you never know until you get out there under the lights,” Morris said.
The team’s standing will likely become apparent early in the season. The War Eagles have a challenging non-region schedule that includes Roswell and Central Gwinnett before they seek a region title run in 6-7A.
“There’s no easy team on our schedule, we’re going to find out real quick,” Morris said.
But the outlook is still one of confidence.
“We’ve had a lot of great teams come through here, and this team is just so competitive,” Morris said. “I just think they’re so hungry, the team chemistry is good, they are unselfish. I can’t find a knock on them yet. Maybe we’ll find one down the road.”
