Two Roswell gymnasts head to Air Force Academy

ROSWELL, Ga. — In June 2023, two Roswell High School students will start their gymnastics journey at the United States Air Force Academy. Aiden Esval and William Pyle committed to compete in Division I gymnastics for the service academy.
The pair have trained in gymnastics since they were about five years old, according to Esval’s mother, and now compete for Roswell Gymnastics. Both athletes will graduate from Roswell High School in 2023. They will commit to serving in the United States Air Force during their second year at the academy.
To get into the academy each student must receive a nomination. Esval was nominated by Georgia State District 6 Representative Rich McCormick, while Pyle received a “presidential nomination” from his mother. Presidential nominees are selected by their “career” military member parents.
Aiden Esval’s older brother Ethan Esval also attended the Air Force Academy and served as the gymnastics team captain in 2021.
On April 25, the two athletes had a “signing party” to celebrate their commitment to the Air Force Academy. Adorned in Air Force Academy clothing the pair cut a cake with the rest of the Roswell men’s gymnastics team, Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and the Roswell City Council.
Aiden Esval’s mother, Stacy said her son turned to her at the end of the event and said “I’ve never felt this special in my life.”
Esval and Pyle will start at the academy on June 28.