Triple Crown softball swings into Alpharetta, Cumming

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than 115 girls’ fastpitch softball teams packed into Alpharetta and Cumming July 14 -17 to compete in the Triple Crown Softball Southeast Nationals.
Tournament officials, coaches, players and families came to area parks from 14 states including California, Illinois and Michigan. Games took place at North Park in Alpharetta and Central Park, Fowler Park, Sawnee Mountain Park and Sharon Springs Park in Cumming. The event consisted of brackets for players aged 18 and under, 16 and under and 14 and under.
The Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates that the tournament brought around 3,500 people into the city over the weekend, driving an estimated economic impact of nearly $200,000 with visitors patronizing the city’s hotels, restaurants and attractions.
“Alpharetta is grateful for the 8 years we have had the opportunity to host the Triple Crown Southeast Nationals event,” Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Janet Rodgers said. “3,500 individuals associated with the event also shopped, dined, visited attractions and stayed in Alpharetta hotels making a large economic impact on the tourism and hospitality industry in our community. We hope to secure many more years of this wonderful tournament.”
Alpharetta has hosted Triple Crown events since 2014 and is in negotiations for another multi-year contract with the sporting organization.
Local teams had mixed performances through the four-day tournament. Georgia Fire and Georgia Intensity KOD, both 16-and-under teams from Alpharetta, were unable to pull out a win during their three days of play at Sawnee Mountain Park. GA Power Fastpitch ‘07, a 14-and-under team from Cumming, pulled out two wins in their six games at North Park.
The Atlanta Vipers 18-and-under team from Buford was one of Metro Atlanta’s highest performers, losing only to the top-ranked Rock Gold team from North Fort Myers, Florida during two games at Fowler Park.
On July 13, just before the tournament kicked off, Triple Crown Sports partnered with the nonprofit Beautiful Lives Project at Fowler Park to hold a “Field of Dreams” event which gave individuals with disabilities the opportunity to join players on the field to learn softball basics.