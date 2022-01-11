'The best to ever do it': Milton High School football coach resigns

MILTON, Ga. — After five seasons at the helm, Milton High School football head coach Adam Clack announced his resignation on Jan. 6.

In a letter shared on social media, Clack cited future career ambitions as his reason for stepping away.

“I made a commitment to always give this program my 100% undivided attention, energy and effort… but I always knew the day would come when my ultimate career ambitions would lead me to a crossroads in which I would have to choose between my obligations to the program or my personal goals and future,” Clack wrote. “It would not be possible to entertain both and effectively serve in the capacity that this program deserves. In my heart, I know that the time has come.”

Since joining the Milton coaching staff in 2016, Clack secured his spot in school history as the winningest coach by percentage.

Before his time at Milton, Clack helped jumpstart the program at West Forsyth High School serving as offensive coordinator and later head coach.

Vinny Sylvestri, special teams coordinator and running backs coach for Milton, took to Twitter to tout the successes of the program under Clack.

“The best to ever do it, [Coach Clack]!,” Sylvestri wrote. “(All in 5 years) 4 Region Championships, 23 Straight Region Wins, 13 Playoff Victories, 3 Quarterfinal Appearances, 2x State Finalist, Milton’s First State Title. The culture has been set, now let’s keep it going! #Mpire.”

Clack led the Eagles to their first state championship in 2018 over Colquitt County. The team went to the championship again in 2021 claiming the runner-up spot after losing to Collins Hill.

Milton football finished the season ranked No. 41 nationally in the High School Football America 100.

“I am so proud of all we have accomplished together and find comfort in knowing our program is now stronger than ever – ready to take the next step in cementing our place among the state’s elite,” Clack wrote. “I have no doubt the ‘next man up’ will take us to new heights and continue to make us all proud to be an Eagle!”