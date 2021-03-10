MACON, Ga. — St. Francis girls basketball came up short of winning the Class-A Private state championship Wednesday in Macon in a thrilling overtime bout with No. 1 ranked Hebron Christian. The Knights forced the extra period with clutch free throws from Mississippi State commit Mia Moore in the final second but were outscored 7-2 in overtime to drop the contest 51-46.
The Knights have finished as state runner-up the past two seasons.
The Lions held a small advantage throughout the game, but St. Francis kept things close and tied the match 42-42 in the final minute.
With 10 seconds remaining, Hebron Christian earned a go-ahead basket to set up an exciting finish to regulation.
With 1 second left on the clock, Moore drove inside the paint and was fouled to head to the free-throw line. The senior point guard, who led the Knights with 18 points, was poised in delivering two shots through the net, sending the contest into a four-minute overtime period to decide the state championship.
The Lions turned the ball over on the inbound pass to start the extra frame, but the Knights missed a 3-pointer to quell their hopes of striking first.
After a basket from Hebron put the Lions ahead, Moore again tied the contest, gathering in her own rebound and scoring on the put-back shot off the glass.
Hebron jumped ahead 48-46 midway through overtime with a basket in the paint off a tipped pass.
St. Francis was called for five-second violation on their next possession, and the Lions were content to burn clock despite aggressive defense from the Moore and Morgan Harper.
Hebron furthered its lead to 49-46 with 26 seconds left following a made free throw, leaving the Knights to make another last-second comeback.
With just a few ticks on the clock remaining for the championship, Moore lined up a 3-pointer, but the shot bounced off the back off the rim. The Lions recovered the ball in a melee for the rebound, advanced it quickly down the court behind the Knights’ defense and iced the contest with a layup to capture the program’s first state championship.
Erica Moon scored 14 for the Knights with six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
The Knights compiled a 22-5 overall record this season and won the Region 6-A championship.
