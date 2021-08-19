Roswell focuses on finishing with new, returning talent

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell second-year head coach Chris Prewett said one focus for his team in the offseason is finishing strong. The Hornets went through a string of five tight games last season.
In several instances, the result went their way, including one-score wins against Walton and Etowah and Cherokee in region play. But after three straight wins by just a touchdown, the script was flipped. Milton downed the Hornets 20-14 in another series thriller between the rivals, and the next week, Alpharetta broke a tie in the fourth quarter and went on to win 35-21, a loss that put the team’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
“We have been focusing on finishing the right way,” Prewett said. “That whole stretch of five games…we have to compete well to have a good seed in the playoffs and have the season we want to have.”
To bolster the Hornets’ killer instinct, the team has called out for added leadership among its ranks.
“One thing we have been harping on is leadership,” Prewett said. “Being that vocal leader and setting a positive example. If we want to be an elite team, we have to (be) player-driven and have our players holding each other accountable.”
To find its on-field generals, the Hornets will look to a mixture of returning starters and players stepping into the spotlight.
Both the offense and the defense will field six new starters. Standouts like Marquis Willis and Michael Fitzgerald, the team’s top receivers last year, have graduated along with four starting offensive linemen. Defensively, 2020 Region 5-7A Co-Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker Evan Plunkett, has graduated along with fellow all-region selections in linebacker Harrison Duncan at linebacker and safety Dillon Holifield.
However, the Hornets have many playmakers suiting up again with an added year of experience under their belts.
Quarterback Robbie Roper retains his starting role after throwing for 2,200 yards last season with 23 touchdowns. Joining Roper in the backfield is running back Ryan Hill, whom Prewett said will provide the offense with a “big boost.” The senior ran for 80 yards per game last season with seven rushing scores.
Junior Zeke Moore will reprise his role as tight end. Prewett called Moore a “do everything kind of guy” that will help to marry an unseasoned offensive line that returns just one starter.
“The offense will be an exciting group, maybe a bit different from what we’ve had in the past, but we still want to stretch the defense sideline to sideline and vertically,” Prewett said.
On defense, senior Will Baskin and sophomore Chase Morrison will lead a line that returns all three starters from 2020.
“We expect big things out of them, and they are the types of guys that can lead by example,” Prewett said.
The Hornets’ linebackers will be anchored by the team’s leading tackler in 2020, senior Case Barrett, along with Riley Slaughter and junior Stone Smith. Jayven Hall, a standout transfer from Fellowship Christian, will also line up at linebacker.
Ethan Nation returns as a vital part of the secondary after leading the state with eight interceptions last season as a sophomore.
While there are holes to fill for starting positions, Prewett said many of those players, including safeties Ian Matthews and Jordan Beaurem and receivers Ethan Cripe and Lawson Stargel, have been in Roswell’s system for years and now have their chance to shine.
“We have a lot of people who have been in the program for a long time, and we are looking forward to them contributing,” Prewett said.
With so many new players hitting the field in larger roles this season, Prewett said gaining experience will be crucial.
“It’s going to be an interesting team because we are a pretty young team overall,” he said. “We’re at about 16 seniors, and the rest are juniors and sophomores, so we will have to grow up really quickly. We really have a lot of talent, we just have to see how it works on a Friday night and make our focus game-by-game and playing to our standard.”
While the standard at Roswell has always been high, the Hornets are riding an unprecedented streak of success in the program’s 72-year history.
The program has reached the playoffs for seven straight seasons, the longest stretch of playoff berths in its history. Meanwhile, the team has won at least eight games in six of those years.
Continuing those streaks starts with successful region play, no easy task in 5-7A that includes Milton, Alpharetta, Woodstock, Etowah and Cherokee.
“It’s probably one of the more underrated regions around Metro Atlanta,” Prewett said. “There is good coaching, good talent and no easy games. The teams have played so often against one another and against the same coaching staffs that everyone knows what everyone is going to do, so it just comes to executing and playing a physical brand of football. I think we have a good nucleus of players, we just need to play good defense and take care of the football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.