'Clear eyes, Full heart, Can’t lose': 34-Day Camp returns to Milton

MILTON, Ga. — Milton High School is hosting the second annual Tim Lester 34-Day Camp in honor of the former NFL player and founder of the Milton Steelers youth football program.

Lester died last year at age 52 due to complications related to COVID-19.

The free camp is slated for May 1 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and will offer sports-related speed and agility stations for boys and girls entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

Milton High School teacher and coach Lonnie Estes, who worked with Lester for about 13 years, said a little over 110 students participated in the camp last year, and he hopes even more join this year. He said the camp is open to all athletes, not just those who play football.

“We were trying to create an additional positive day in the community with this camp as we remember Tim and try to create the next generation of leaders in our community,” Estes said.

At the camp, students will get to hear from a diverse group of coaches, teachers, business leaders and various college and high school athletes, who will lead multiple character discussions and drills to challenge, promote and reinforce influential life behaviors.

Estes said some of the college and high school athletes were Lester’s students and are now helping with the camp as a way to carry on his legacy.

The camp will focus on building the following 10 character traits:

Determination – I will believe in myself.

Effort – I will always do my best.

Diligent – I will be willing to take small steps toward my greatness.

Faithful – I will not be shaken by someone’s opinions or actions in my life.

Discipline – I will replace my bad habits with good habits.

Loyal – I will always be respectful and responsible in my actions.

Brave – I will face my fears with passion and purpose.

Fierce – I will bring my “A” game daily.

Humble – I will be gracious in my success and stumbles.

Leader – I will learn from my mistakes and make those around me better.

Remembering Tim Lester

Lester grew up in Florida and later attended Eastern Kentucky University, where he played for the Colonels football program from 1988-91. He was voted all-conference several years as a fullback/halfback.

He rushed for 3,640 yards with EKU with 37 touchdowns and was an integral part in the Colonels winning three conference titles. He was voted into the EKU Hall of Fame in 2011.

Lester was then drafted in the 10th round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams and spent three years with the franchise before playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1995-98. He was perhaps best known in NFL circles as the “Bus Driver” for serving as the lead blocker for Jerome “The Bus” Bettis.

Lester closed out his professional career in 1999 with the Dallas Cowboys and went on to found Pigskin Academy, a non-profit mentoring program for at-risk athletes, as well as New Found Life Youth Football, better known as the Milton Steelers.

For several years, the Steelers organization was the youth football provider in Milton, and Lester led a charge to waive registration fees to allow families to join the program free of charge.

Lester also served as an assistant coach for Milton High School and Fellowship Christian School.

Estes said he worked with Lester during his last year as a coach at Milton High School in 2008-09. He said that as a motivational speaker and coach in the Milton/Alpharetta area, Lester’s message was always, “Clear eyes, Full heart, Can’t lose.”

“[That was] a tag he used during multiple public speaking engagements where his football popularity was used to address elementary and middle school kids on the importance of identifying positive character traits and being accountable,” Estes said.

He added that even now when he’s teaching or coaching, sometimes he comes across kids who are missing certain traits in their behavior that could make them more successful. Through the Tim Lester 34-Day Camp, Estes said he hopes to continue to plant seeds to build students’ character.

“It helps them to just become a better all-around person, and that’s what Tim did,” Estes said. “He took football and used it as a tool to draw people in to the options and opportunities to build their character or make great choices and become better people.”

To register for the second annual Tim Lester 34-Day Camp, visit https://forms.gle/EsbwvYUKXqXTZ6SF8.

For questions, call 470-509-536 or email TimLesterDay34@gmail.com.