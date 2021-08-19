Questions remain for Chattahoochee entering season

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — With many of its playmakers from last season graduated, Chattahoochee enters the season with plenty of questions to be answered.

Some players who will reprise their roles with the team include receiver/defensive backs Lawton Cox and Owen Maling, senior receiver Ben Godwin, senior interior defensive lineman Chase Washington and senior quarterback Garrett Glass.

However, third-year head coach Mike Malone said those are the few players who gained “quality” experience from last season. He said many holes won’t be filled until the team gets closer to kickoff after he can further evaluate their performance.

Team stats Overall record: 177-151 (1991-2020) 2018: 0-10 (0-8) 2019: 3-7 (2-6) 2020: 2-7 (1-6) Region championships: 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2010, 2011 State championships: 2010

“We’re a very young team,” Malone said. “But we are a developmental program, and we have a ‘next man up’ mentality. Obvious there are some big shoes to fill…and replacing those guys is tough, but we have said if you can just give a great effort you’ll be put in a position to be successful.”

That development has been a focus in the offseason, and this year has been easier in instilling the team’s focus. Malone was hired just a few weeks before Hooch kicked off its 2019 season, and the team had to deal with the curveballs of the emerging pandemic last season.

Now, the players know what is expected of them, and the program’s developmental culture thrived in the offseason, Malone said.

About the coach Mike Malone will lead the Cougars for his third season in 2021, his first stint as a head coach. (READ MORE)

“We learned a lot about this team in the offseason and how to build this thing the right way,” he said. “We are excited about the direction we are heading in.”

Finding the team’s on-field generals has also been a positive in the pre-season.

“We are really having leadership emerge…they’re living it,” Malone said. “What I love about this 2021 team is they understand the true meaning of family and the life lessons we are trying to teach them on a day-to-day basis. It’s so much bigger than the game of football. They understand they are representing something bigger than themselves, they are representing their school, Chattahoochee football, their families and themselves. If we continue to focus on that, being the best version of you every day, everything else will take care of itself.”

More Coverage 8-20 @ Alpharetta 8-27 vs. Gainesville 9-3 @ Northview 9-17 @ River Ridge* 9-24 @ Centennial* 10-1 vs. Johns Creek 10-15 @ Sequoyah* 10-22 vs. Creekview* 10-29 @ Cambridge* 11-5 vs. Riverwood* * denotes region game

Malone said the school’s administration has also been key in revamping the program.

“One thing that is truly a blessing is when you have a phenomenal administration and principal that we have,” Malone said. “When you have the administration behind what you are trying to do, you can’t have anything but success.”

The school’s updated administration now includes Chris Short as athletic director. Short led the boys basketball program to its first state title in 2020, and he understands what the Hooch program is trying to build,” Malone said.

As the program continues to build with new talent, Malone said the team will not concern itself with what is behind them, including a 3-7 mark in 2019 and a 2-7 record in 2020.

“What we can focus on is us and what we have in front of us,” Malone said.