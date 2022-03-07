Pickleball takes center court in metro Atlanta

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — Four and a-half years ago, Bob Gerndt picked up a pickleball paddle for the first time.
He hasn’t put it down since.
Gerndt, 76, plays five or six days a week and coordinates a roster of over 300 beginning-level pickleball players at Forsyth County’s Fowler Recreation Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Pickleball — a cross between tennis, badminton and ping pong — is the fastest growing sport in America, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. Almost 5 million people are playing across the country, nearly double the number five years ago.
Metro Atlanta is deep into the pickleball craze.
More often than not, there are more players than available space at the Fowler Center courts, so there’s some decent downtime between games.
“We get so many people that we all spend a lot of time sitting on the bleachers, and we get to know each other,” Gerndt said. “And pretty soon we’re going out to lunch with each other and really getting to enjoy learning about each other.”
Evan Hecht, an avid player from Johns Creek picked up the sport last fall.
“If you’re interested in a great exercise while having fun, pickleball is probably one of the easiest things you can do to get both,” Hecht said.
The low threshold of entry is a major draw. Paddles and balls can be had for less than $100, and many local parks have them available for loan.
Phenomenal growth
Pickleball first made its way to the north metro area about six years ago.
Forsyth County got its first pickleball-compliant courts around 2015 when it striped some courts at Fowler Park, Recreation Supervisor Zak Moore said.
The sport takes up less space than a tennis or basketball court, so many areas have simply added the regulation court lines to existing courts.
Gerndt’s Tuesday/Thursday pickleballers play in the basketball gyms at Fowler, with three pickleball courts occupying the same space as two basketball courts. But the group often ends up taking up both basketball gyms — a total of six pickleball courts, Gerndt said.
Roswell began its dive into the sport around 2019 after converting a skate park on Grimes Bridge Road into four outdoor courts.
“From there, we saw them being utilized constantly,” Athletic Supervisor Whit Carlisle said. “We would start getting more and more calls regarding pickleball and more interest from the community.”
So, they started to expand the city’s recreation offerings. In fall 2021, Carlisle said, Roswell launched beginner lessons in pickleball, “and those filled up almost instantly, so we doubled the amount of offerings very quickly based on the demand, and those filled up almost immediately too.”
In the winter, Roswell launched a competitive pickleball league which Carlisle said has also been a great success. He said the city plans to add additional pickleball courts by lining tennis courts at its Lake Charles facility and tennis courts at Grimes Bridge, adjacent to the existing four courts. Carlisle also said the upcoming master plan is “definitely going to include another facility with pickleball-specific courts.”
In 2019, the same year as Roswell, Johns Creek re-painted two of its six tennis courts at Newtown Park and replaced them with four pickleball courts.
Plans for Cauley Creek Park, which is still mainly undeveloped, include an additional five pickleball courts, Public Works Director Chris Haggard said.
Hecht, a millennial, plays with his friends at the Newtown Park courts and occasionally treks to Alpharetta’s courts at Webb Bridge after work and on weekends, “whenever the weather is nice,” he said.
The competition and the social component are part of what keeps him coming back, he said.
“There’s really not a reason to not take a chance on it,” Hecht said.
A generational draw
Most pickleball players in metro Atlanta are baby boomers.
In Roswell, most are 50 years and up, Carlisle said.
Gerndt’s players in Forsyth County are mostly in their 50s to 70s, and about half are former tennis players.
Coming from the same generation, Gerndt said a lot of his players carry the same first name. On his 302-person roster, there are nine Bills, seven Bobs and six Dianes.
In a mass email to the players last October, Gerndt explained the Diane situation and attached a photo of the ladies as a visual aid.
“We have five ‘Diane’ gals playing in our group who attend so often we are having to call them out as, Diane 1, or Diane 2, etcetera,” he wrote. “No problem, but there has been some competition for who gets top honors. For now, pending future challenges, they are from left to right Dianne 1 (Hart), Diane 2 (Fotner), Dianne 3 (Gagnon), and Diane 4 (Marlin).”
The players have their names written on blue tape on their paddles, which are used to help build the constantly shifting four-player teams that take to the courts.
Gerndt makes an effort to learn about all of his players. He said one started calling him “the pickleball pastor,” because he knows each of his “flock” and checks up on them.
Because his roster is so large, his emails always include a request that any players no longer interested in participating should let him know.
“And I get back about 10 emails saying, ‘Bob, as soon as I get my shoulder surgery,’ or ‘when my left knee starts working,’ and ‘when my mother gets better,’” Gerndt chuckled. “They have all kinds of reasons, but they plan to come back. They miss their pickleball, and it’s nice to have somebody I think that cares about them and we as a group, when somebody gets sick, we care about them.”
For more information on how to get involved with pickleball near you, visit the Forsyth County, Roswell or Johns Creek websites.