JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Northview graduate Michael Trautwein is a major step closer to seeing his professional ambitions come to fruition. The 2018 Northview alum was selected in the 13th round (390th overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds July 13.

The catcher was a major factor in the Titans’ playoff runs in 2016 and 2017, including a 29-9 season in 2017 in which Northview placed second in the highly competitive Region 7-6A standings.

Trautwein compiled a .281 batting average with 25 RBIs in his sophomore season with a .390 average, four home runs and 18 stolen bases in his junior campaign. He appeared in all 27 of Northview’s games in 2018, compiling 34 hits with 17 RBIs.

He earned first team All-State honors in his junior and senior season.

Trautwein signed to play with Northwestern and recently completed his third season with the Wildcats.

He appeared in 89 games for Northwestern with a career batting average of .216 with 66 hits and 12 home runs with a .985 fielding percentage.

Trautwein was nominated to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2019 and was an All-Big Ten second team selection in 2021. He threw out 15 runners stealing this season to lead the Big Ten and was sixth in home runs (11).

Trautwein has family history in earning a shot in the professional baseball ranks. His father, John, also a Northwestern alum, spent several seasons in the minor leagues as a pitcher and took the mound for the Boston Red Sox in several games during the 1988 season.

Under the MLB’s First-Year player draft, the Reds could retain the rights to sign Trautwein until Aug. 15, or until — and if — Trautwein chooses to remain at Northwestern for his senior season.