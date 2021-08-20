North Forsyth pins hopes on large senior class

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — North Forsyth head coach Robert Craft said his 2020 seniors were a vital part the Raiders securing the program’s first playoff win and most wins in a season in 14 years during their 2019 campaign. And after the team struggled at the end of the 2020 season and missed out on a playoff berth, the Raiders’ senior class — which includes 26 players, the largest senior class in Craft’s six-year tenure — is eager to right the ship.
“These seniors played a bit part in our success in 2019 to finish second in the region and win a playoff game, and getting a taste of what it felt like to not play their best football at the end of last season has just driven them.,” Craft said.
The head coach will rely on his seniors to get the team back on track.
“They have been incredible leaders, determined, focused,” he said. “This is very much a player-led team, which is very exciting to watch and see. They’ve done a great job and are really the heartbeat of the team.”
Among those seniors is 6-foot-3, 230-lb. linebacker Patrick Corrigan, a four-year starter for North who was named the Region 6-7A Defensive Player of the Year for 2020. Corrigan led the team with 69 total tackles with 11 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, four fumble recoveries and an interception.
“He’s as good as they get,” Craft said. “He is a great picture of who our team is. He doesn’t say a whole lot, but boy, does he make an impact on our team. Our defense starts with him.”
Corrigan will lead a defense that was consistently among the top teams in points allowed in Class 7A last year. The team surrendered 17 points per game last year, which includes a 52-7 loss to South Forsyth, the only game in which the Raiders allowed more than 28 points through the season.
“It took us a few years to establish the defense we want here at North, but that is ingrained in our guys now and we are excited about the new guys stepping up,” Craft said.
Fellow senior Dylan Lyerly will join Corrigan in the linebacker core, with senior safety Brantley Wheeler also returning after starting every game last season.
Junior Chris Herock will also line up again on the defensive line after compiling 30 tackles, including five sacks, in 2020.
“He’s played for us since his freshman year and is set for a big year,” Craft said.
North’s offense will be anchored by its sizeable and senior-laden offensive line. First-team all-region selection JT Francis will return at center with East Carolina commit Elijah Samples at left tackle and Mercer-bound 6-foot-6 right guard Elijah Edwards — who Craft said will also be an impactful defensive tackle.
Tight end Riley Smith is also back after hauling in 13 catches with three touchdowns in 2020.
“We are excited about those guys,” Craft said. “Any time your O-line has been tied into their position and played a lot of football together, and especially 7A football in this state, that’s the core of the offense. We’re going to be how we’ve always been, which is to try and establish the run, and that’s even bigger this year with our O-line. That’s what wins in this classification. At the same time, we want to get the ball in the hands of our skilled players.”
With the graduation of Brady Meitz, senior Drew Aucoin will step into the starting quarterback role.
Craft said he expects Aucoin, who has seen action on the field as a backup and on special teams, to be impactful this season after earning his starting opportunity. He will have another relative newcomer as a target in senior receiver Nick Ware.
Corrigan will continue to be a vital part of North’s rushing attack in addition to his linebacker duties. He was second on the team in rushing yards and scored four touchdowns last year behind graduated senior Jared Lucero.
With its veteran senior class, North will again aim to be a playoff and region title contender in 2021, but with the still new-look Region 6-7A, Craft knows there will be no easy sledding against Gainesville and North’s fellow Forsyth County squads.
“Every year it seems to go down to the very end, and I don’t think there will be anything different about that this year,” he said. “It starts with South Forsyth, a fixture in our region and a perennial playoff team. Denmark and Gainesville jumped right into the region and made the playoffs. West [Forsyth] is going to be very tough, we have our big rivalry with Central and Lambert was probably the most improved team last year. We’re going to have to be really prepared. There are no easy games.”
That extends to North’s non-region schedule. The Raiders will line up again this year against former Class 6A champions Harrison on the road, a strong Dalton program and Etowah.
“We’re going to find out right away what kind of team we have in our non-region schedule,” Craft said.
Still, the Raiders know the most important games on the schedule are those that will decide their playoff fortunes in 6-7A play.
“Our goal, certainly, is to be playing our best football when the games matter most,” Craft said. “But what has stood out about this team is their daily work ethic. We want to bring our best and play to a high standard.”
