Mount Pisgah wrestling team secures 2nd state championship

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Mount Pisgah Christian School’s Varsity Wrestling team brought home its second Georgia High School Association Dual State Championship win on Saturday, Jan. 28. at Pickens High School in Jasper. The team won its first dual state championship in 2021.
Mount Pisgah Christian School, located in Johns Creek, offers education from kindergarten to 12th grade, as well as preschool.
The win marks the fifth year in a row that the school’s wrestling team, the Patriots, have placed in the GHSA Dual State Championship. The athletic association brings wrestling teams from across the state together to compete in head-to-head matches.
The team entered the tournament ranked third.
“This year we had five freshman starters, so the team knew it was really going to come down to the leadership of our veteran wrestlers who experienced the last championship run in 2021,” coach Josh Merry said.
Across the wrestling matches, nine of the wrestlers remained undefeated, and five did not give up a single fall.
With a statewide win secured, the wrestling team will head to the individual state championship in February.