Mount Pisgah looks to new talent after replacing large senior class

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Mount Pisgah will pin its hopes this season on a bevy of rising talent following the graduation of its large and skilled 2020 senior class.
First-year head coach Ryan Livezey, who also serves as the school’s athletic director, said the 2021 Patriots are not short on talent, but many players will be stepping into starting roles this season, and those who have Friday night experience are still younger, with just a few seniors suiting up this year.
“We graduated 15 or 16 seniors last year, a great senior class, so obviously that means we have a lot of open positions,” Livezey said. “But on the flip side, we have our junior class, and a lot of those kids have been playing since their freshman year, so we have experience coming back, and some guys that maybe were not starters but played some last year. It’s definitely going to be a challenge, how quickly we come together as a team and how healthy we stay.”
The Patriots will be mostly inexperienced on the offensive and defensive front. The offensive line has four new starters.
“Those four guys up front have to start meshing and get past the nerves of being new starters very quickly,” Livezey said. “A lot depends on those guys who are first-year starters. As they get better, we have a chance to get better as a team.”
Another large void left by the 2020 senior class is at quarterback after the graduation of Coleman Smith, who threw for over 3,000 yards last season with 22 touchdowns.
His replacement will carry a familiar name around the Patriots’ program in junior Jack Cendoya, the younger brother of standout 2018 graduate Jacob Cendoya who was named the team’s MVP in his senior season.
“We’re excited about [Jack],” Livezey said. “He’s been a quarterback in our program since middle school and is very athletic. He may allow us to do a few different things from last year.”
Mount Pisgah’s defensive secondary will also be mostly green with almost all new starters. However, Livezey said all are “very capable” in their new roles, including junior corner Makael Carter who will also line up as a slot receiver.
“He’s a really great athlete and hopefully will have a big impact on both sides of the ball,” Livezey said.
While there will be plenty of new starters for the Patriots, several standouts return from last year’s squad that went 6-5 and reached the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.
Senior nose guard Sean Ainsworth will anchor the defensive front with linebacker Joy Chane, who will also lead the rushing attack on offense, returning.
Senior tight end Cole Spence, a Vanderbilt commit, also returns after compiling over 400 yards receiving last year.
The Patriots’ relatively inexperienced team will be tested early. Mount Pisgah’s non-region slate of games include several perennially strong programs, including Wesleyan and Mount Paran Christian.
“We are definitely going to be tested very early in the season before we get to region play,” Livezey said.
But the head coach is hoping that his youthful squad will take its lessons from those challenging non-region games and improve as they enter 6-A play.
“Obviously, we want to win all our games, but we know the region games are key because those get you into the playoffs,” Livezey said. “My hope is that we will continue to improve each week, and when we get to our region schedule we will playing our best football.”
With a limited roster and many players lining up on both sides of the ball, staying healthy will also be a focus.
“It comes down to who is playing the best, but it’s also about attrition,” Livezey said. “We just have to be smart in how we are using our players, rotating guys in, and if we have to rest someone, figuring out which side of the ball to rest them.”
The Patriots’ coaching staff will also sport a new look this season. Livezey takes over for Mike Forrester, who led the team for the past eight seasons but has stepped back into the defensive coordinator role.
“I feel very fortunate with the coaching staff I have,” Livezey said. “Jeff Pickren is a former head coach, Scott Hamilton is a former head coach, John O’Connor has been here seemingly forever and has a great relationship with the kids. I feel like I can lean on the coaching staff for a lot of things.”
Though the untested nature of his team presents plenty of questions, Livezey is excited about the Patriots’ fortunes in 2021.
“This is an extremely hard and fun group to coach, and we have a bunch of really good players out there,” he said. “We do have talent, and we have a number of kids who will play football at the next level, at some level. But most importantly, they are all trying to get better. That’s all I can ask as a coach.”
