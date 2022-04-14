Milton student-athlete earns 13 varsity letters

MILTON, Ga. — Student-athlete Haydn Bendall, who played softball, basketball, track and field and flag football throughout her Milton High School career, earned her 13th varsity letter on April 13.

Athletic Director Gary Sylvestri said it’s a record for the school.

“I don’t think anyone is ever going to beat it, to be honest with you, I really don’t,” Sylvestri said. “I’m so proud of her and her accomplishments, and it goes beyond the fields into the classroom as well, but for 13 varsity letters, that’s amazing.”

Haydn’s dad, Jamie, said the accomplishment comes as no surprise, especially because Haydn has been involved in recreational sports since she was 4 years old. In addition to swimming for the Alpharetta Sharks, Jamie said Haydn played for the Alpharetta recreational basketball program and Alpharetta Youth Softball Association.

“We have an embarrassing amount of riches in North Fulton when it comes to youth recreational programs,” Jamie said. “We are so, so fortunate to live in a community that believes in investing in our community youth sports, and it’s not something that any of us who live up here should take for granted.”

Growing up, Jamie said, Haydn was like any other kid.

“It seemed like she always had a ball or a bat or something in her hands,” Jamie said.

One major influence on her life was her mom, Kelly, who was among the first female athletes to go to college and play soccer. At the time, Jamie said, soccer had just become a Georgia High School Association sport for girls.

“In the span of one generation we went from having some sports being new sports entirely for girls to having it really not be uncommon at all for the girls to be among the most accomplished athletes in their school,” Jamie said.

Throughout her time at Milton High School, Jamie said Haydn must have played more than 200 games both as an offensive and defensive player. He added that she served as a team captain, was named to all-region teams and every year that she was eligible, won the scholar-athlete award.

“I think sometimes as a parent, it’s easy to get caught up in wins and losses and your child’s statistics,” Jamie said. “The reality is, there’s great value in being a teammate, and she, to her credit, has spent hours and hours at practice and training and doing summer workouts that really are the kinds of lessons that you’d like any kid to learn as they transition from high school into adulthood.”

Jamie said he hopes Haydn’s story encourages parents to not get overly fixated on the hyper-specialization within one sport. Playing multiple sports, he said, exposes kids to more teammates, more experiences and more growth opportunities.

“And there’s really something special about wearing the name of your school on the front of your jersey,” Jamie said. “… Those games that you played against your friends that you grew up with are really some of the most meaningful when you look back as an adult. I would encourage parents and kids not to forego that.”

After receiving her varsity letter, Haydn said she felt like all her hard work had paid off.

“Not only by setting a new record but also as a female athlete,” she said. “It felt really special.”

While she enjoys competing and working for an end goal, the people around her, like her coaches and teammates, motivated her to keep playing sports at Milton High School, Haydn said.

She said she plans to go to college and continue to play club sports like club softball and basketball after graduation.