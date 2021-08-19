Milton primed for another deep run with returning talent

MILTON, Ga. — Milton head coach Adam Clack said one major goal among his coaching staff is to not have the Eagles’ success be a flash in the pan, or for the program to be a one-hit wonder with its 2018 Class 7A state championship.
“I remember my own personal dialogue after 2018 was wanting to make sure that Milton’s no fluke,” said Clack, who is entering his fifth season at the helm. “That has been getting me and the team going as we continue to work day in and day out to stay hungry and humble as we build a consistent product. Some years will be more successful than others, that’s just the nature of it, but looking back on seven or eight years of having top-10 teams or those years where we had a chance to play for it all is what we are striving for.”
Milton’s 2018 season was certainly no fluke. After taking the state title, the program went 8-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs. They improved on that last year with an 11-1 record, the team’s third straight region title and a trip to the quarterfinals
Clack chalks a big part of that to the consistency of the Milton program in its administration and coaching staff. And with the team loaded with a bevy of talent, the 2021 season looks to be another in which the Eagles further their position as one of the most elite programs in the state.
“When the stars align and you have that right group of guys coming into the season together, you can use that to give yourself a shot to make a special run,” Clack said. “Coming off last year, we are definitely returning a lot of production, a lot of guys who started and who played meaningful minutes.”
On offense, quarterback Devin Farrell returns for his senior campaign. The third-year starter, who Clack said has a shot to be among the winningest quarterback in program history, compiled over 1,800 yards passing last season, 553 yards rushing and 18 total touchdowns.
Senior running back Jordan McDonald returns after a breakout 2020 season in which he rushed for over 1,300 yards in 11 games with 24 touchdowns.
“McDonald had a special season last year, and I think he took one of many steps forward he’s going to take,” Clack said.
Four-year starting tight end Jack Nickel is back. The senior, who Clack called perhaps the best overall tight end in the country, had 300 receiving yards last season, but his impact went beyond the scoresheet.
“Sometimes people just look at the amount of catches and don’t understand a lot of the things that go into throwing and catching, it’s not just the route your run or the ball hitting your hands,” Clack said. “What he does for us in the run game how he gets us going is instrumental.”
Clack said a strong suit of the offensive will be up front with 6-foot-5, 295-lb. tackle Maurice Clipper leading the line.
“Mo has a slew of other guys along with him that will help us be as consistent and dynamic as we can be,” Clack said.
One focus for the offense, he said, is to be more dynamic than in years past moving the ball down the field and out to the perimeter.
LT Overton, the top recruit in the country for the junior class, has somehow only improved, Clack said.
“He’s one guy I didn’t expect to see to take a noticeable step forward over the spring just because he’s so good,” he said. “But I’ll be darned if I didn’t leave spring saying, ‘Wow, he got even better.’”
Overton will be joined by senior Gilles Tchio, who is stepping into a more defensive focus this season on the line. Senior all-region linebacker AJ Crawford is also back with standout defensive back Bryce Thornton.
“He’s just as dynamic a football player as they come,” Clack said.
With its veteran players and coaching staff, Clack said “potential” is a dangerous word, but the team will certainly know its standing early with a loaded non-region schedule that includes several top-tier in-state programs, national powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) and one of the top teams in Virginia, Life Christian Academy.
“We wanted to test them and strain them against the best competition we can find, we’re definitely going to know very early valuable things, no matter what our record is, as we go into region play,” Clack said.
Once those games have been played, Milton will enter its 5-7A schedule with a target on its back having won the last three region titles.
“[Those teams] know they are going to get a good opponent and a talented team, and we want our guys to be motivated by that to hold themselves to the standard of a champion,” Clack said.
With its high expectations, Milton has instilled a refrain of “leave no doubt” for 2021.
“You have those high expectations on you and all this potential, so leave no doubt in the way you prepare and compete so you’re not the ‘would-a, could-a, should-a team,’” Clack said.
Milton will be playing for more than hardware this year. This summer, the program’s longtime community coach Brad Zettler succumbed to cancer, and Clack said the team will use the 2021 season to use his mantra of “live loud” when it hits the field.
“He’ll definitely be on our minds and his spirit will be there with the team,” Clack said. “We will honor him and make him proud of how we attack each day.”
