Milton High School to host 2022 Atlanta Freedom Bowl football games

MILTON, Ga. — Milton High School will host the 2022 Atlanta Freedom Bowl Aug. 19 and 20, hosting eight high school football teams to compete against one another and support U.S. military veterans.

Five of the competing teams are from Georgia, including Milton High’s own Eagles, Buford High School, Collins Hill High School from Suwanee, Langston Hughes High School from Fairburn and Life Christian Academy from Forest Park. Other participating schools include Lipscomb Academy from Nashville, Tennessee; Spartanburg High School from Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Thompson High School from Alabaster, Alabama.

The weekend will consist of four marquee matchups, and the winner of each game will be awarded a Freedom Bowl Championship trophy.

The Freedom Bowl aims to raise awareness for veterans, and proceeds from the games benefit wounded warriors and their families. The program also aims to educate participants throughout the weekend and build teamwork skills both on and off the field.

“As the Freedom Bowl continues to grow and develop as a premier destination for some of America’s most talented high school football programs, we are exceptionally proud to add the NFL Alumni Academy, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Village to our family of marketing partners,” Freedom Bowl founder Dave Menard said.

Spectator tickets can be purchased online in advance or by mobile payment at the gate.

“What an amazing opportunity for these top-ranked high school football teams from many Southeastern states to travel to Alpharetta to compete in the Freedom Bowl,” Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Janet Rodgers said. “Not only is it an incredible experience for the teams but it also provides visitors and residents a chance to watch high-level competitive football.”