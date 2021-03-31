MILTON, Ga. — Milton golf showed its depth recently with the team earning a win and runner-up finish at two separate tournaments played on the same day.
The Eagles took the top spot at The Big Red Shootout at Chattahoochee Golf Club on March 15, a 14-team tournament featuring the Stableford scoring system. Will Jones led Milton to a score of 150, besting Gainesville by 16 points.
Craig Long, Aman Vantipalli, Jack Burr and Jack Davis also tallied scores for the Eagles.
On the same day, another Milton squad placed as runner-up in the nine-team field at the Darlington Invitational at Coosa Country Club in Rome. Milton Rahul Rajendran was the low medalist for the tournament with a 67. Mason Fundingsland (72), Lucas Jinglov (77), Tommy Heraty (79), Eli Cosman (80) and Ryan Marshall (87) contributed for the Eagles.
