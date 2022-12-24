Milton eighth grade football wins state league championship, again

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton eighth grade football team, part of the city’s growing feeder program, brought home another state league championship title Nov. 12.
With only five minutes left in the game, defensive coach Matt Battaglia said the team was down two scores against Carrollton. But Milton managed to come out on top.
The 36-player team, led by head coach Sarath Degala, also won the state league in 2020. At the end of their three-year run, across their sixth, seventh and eighth grade seasons, players finished with a record of 31-1.
They have had three undefeated regular seasons, each with eight regular games.
Battaglia said they have the best record that any middle school team has ever had in Milton and possibly the best out of the Georgia Middle School Athletic Association.
“We have one of those classes that is — I don’t want to say is a ‘supernatural’ class — but it’s definitely above average,” Battaglia said.