MILTON, Ga. — Milton boys golf’s 2021 season got off to an auspicious start with the Eagles winning the Lanier Longhorn Invitational at TPC Sugarloaf on Feb. 15.
Milton compiled a team score of 303, beating out St. Pius X’s 305 and Cambridge’s 306, to best the field in the 11-team tournament.
Milton was led by Craig Long who carded a 1-over-par 73, followed by Jack Burr (74), Will Jones (77) and Mason Fundingsland (79). Tommy Hearty and Rahul Rajendran also competed for the Eagles.
The team followed its tournament win by placing third at the North Georgia Jr. Golf Tournament at Kinderlou Forest Country Club in Valdosta on Feb. 20. The Eagles scored 297, led by Jones and Burr, who each scored a 72, with Craig Long (75) and Aman Vantipalli (78) also scoring for the team.
Milton returns to action March 7 at the North Georgia Jr. Golf event at Reynolds Landing Lake in Oconee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.