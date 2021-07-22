Mathewson to lead Johns Creek girls lacrosse

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek girls lacrosse will be under new direction in the 2022 season with the program naming Stephanie Mathewson head coach.
Mathewson is a familiar face to the program having previously served as the Jr. Gladiator girls lacrosse head coach. She is also the board president of the Jr. Gladiator program.
Mathewson also coached for two nationally recognized high school programs in New York at the modified and youth level prior to joining the Gladiators program.
Prior to coaching, Mathewson was a three-year starter at State University of New York College at Oneonta where she earned all-state, league honorable mention, leading scorer and MVP accolades.
The Johns Creek girls program compiled a 12-6 record in 2021, finished second in the Area 1 6A/7A standings and reached the state playoffs.
