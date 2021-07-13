Mariners select Blessed Trinity grad in MLB Draft

ROSWELL, Ga. — Blessed Trinity baseball added to its long list of former players earning a shot at the professional ranks July 12 when the Seattle Mariners selected 2017 graduate Colin Davis in the MLB Draft.

Davis was the 204th pick overall, going in the seventh round of the draft, which took place July 11-13.

The outfielder was a crucial cog in BT baseball’s success during his time with the school.

Davis played in 29 games during his sophomore season, batting .263 with 12 RBIs, six steals and a 1.000 fielding percentage. The Titans won their second straight and third overall state championship during the 2015 season, and finished the year ranked in the top 40 nationally by Baseball America and MaxPreps.

The Titans reached the state finals again in 2016, Davis’ junior season. He compiled a .408 batting average and a 1.000 fielding percentage on the year.

Following two standout seasons, Davis had a record-breaking senior campaign, compiling 61 RBIs during 2017, a program record for a single season. His 10 home runs, 19 doubles and 52 runs scored in 2017 are second all-time for a season in program history. His 56 hits that year are good for fourth. Davis compiled a .421 batting average with 20 stolen bases.

Davis led BT to its fourth straight appearance in the state finals during his senior season, and the Titans finished the year with a 36-6 record.

After his tenure at BT, Davis left his mark at Wofford College. He appeared in 181 games with 178 starts in center field, compiling a career batting average of .320 with over 220 hits, 146 RBIs and 35 home runs.

During his 2021 senior season, Davis was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year and to the All-Southern Conference first team.

Davis is the latest BT baseball grad to be drafted.

CJ Abrams, a 2019 alum, was taken sixth overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres. Abrams was recently selected to compete in the MLB All-Star Futures game July 11.

Other Titans to be drafted include: Cody Roberts (Baltimore Orioles, 2018); Peyton Glavine (Anaheim Angels, 2017); Nathaniel Maggio (Seattle Mariners, 2013, MLB First-Year Player Draft); Bret Marks (New York Yankees, 2012, MLB First-Year Player Draft); Jake Skole (Texas Rangers, 2010); Matt Skole (Washington Nationals, 2011); Drew O’Neil (Chicago White Sox, 2008); Tyler Flowers (Atlanta Braves, 2004).