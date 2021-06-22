NORTH METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — Nine local high school golfers will play on the national stage June 23-30 at the National High School Golf Association’s National Invitational. The boys and girls tournament will be played at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The girls tournament will take place June 23-25, and the boys tournament is June 28-30.
Nine golfers from three area high schools were invited to play in the tournament.
Six of those players will compete in the girls tournament, five of them from Lambert High School.
The Lambert girls are coming off the program’s seventh GHSA state championship in eight years. In May, the team dominated the Class 7A girls final, winning the championship by a staggering 42 strokes.
During the tournament, the Longhorns nearly swept the top spots among all 7A competitors, and those players will now take on the nation’s best this week.
Averi Cline, who defended her crown as the low medalist at the 7A state meet, will represent Lambert at the National Invitational. Cline, a Western Kentucky commit, is a previous winner of the Atlanta Junior Open on the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Tour and has placed in the top-30 in four events in 2021 on the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour.
Cline will be joined by several of her Lambert teammates.
Sara Im, who placed as state runner-up to Cline at the 2021 GHSA state meet, is also set to compete along with Iris Cao and Sharon Mun. The four golfers all placed in the top-5 of last month’s state meet. Katherine Change, a sophomore, will also represent Lambert.
Mahima Vurupatur, a freshman from Alpharetta High School, is also in the girls field.
Vurupatur broke up Lambert’s sweep at the GHSA state meet, placing fourth overall after leading the field following the first day of play. Earlier this year, she tied for seventh at the Western Georgia Junior Classic and was eighth at the Northern Georgia Junior Challenge in GSGA Junior Tour play. She also placed tied for fifth and 35th overall in her last two Peggy Kirk Bell tournament appearances.
Three local golfers will also compete in the boys tournament.
Joseph Canitano, Drew Sacia and Wade Watson of Rivers Academy in Alpharetta, which competes in the Georgia Independent School Association, will play on the national stage. The three players were among a stacked team that led Rivers Academy to over half a dozen tournament wins during the 2021 season, including the Larry Nelson Invitational, the Milton Georgia Cup and GSGA High School Invitational.
For more information about the tournament and to follow results, visit https://www.highschoolgolf.org/2021-national-high-school-golf-invitational/.
