NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The Georgia High School Association baseball postseason gets underway this week with eight North Fulton teams vying for a state title.
In Class 7A, Milton, Roswell and Alpharetta could not keep pace with their Cherokee County foes in Region 5-7A, but the rivals still duked it out for the No. 4 seed. The teams all entered the final week of the regular season tied for the final playoff spot.
Milton prevailed in the three-team fight, downing Roswell 6-1 on April 20 to get the tiebreaker the Eagles needed to clinch their fourth-straight postseason berth.
The Eagles (7-21, 4-11) had their fair share of frustrations throughout the season and were outscored 196-73, but with the win over Roswell, their record now essentially stands at 0-0 as they enter the postseason.
Milton will travel to take on Region 8 champs Mill Creek (20-9, 10-1) in the first round.
Roswell (8-21, 4-11) missed out on the playoffs for the second straight year. Alpharetta finished the season with a 7-21 overall record and failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Cambridge was the only North Fulton squad to earn a playoff spot from Region 7-6A. The Bears compiled a 16-5 mark against 7-6A foes, finishing three games behind champs River Ridge and four games ahead of Riverwood and Sequoyah.
The Bears, who enter the playoffs on a six-game win streak in which they outscored opponents by a significant margin, will look to end their playoff drought this season in the first round against the No. 3 seed from Region 6. Cambridge has earned a playoff berth each season since 2015 but has been eliminated in the first round every year except 2016.
Blessed Trinity continued its incredible streak of region championships this season by taking their ninth straight title, their first this year in Region 7-5A this year. The perennial powerhouse Titans (22-8) compiled a 13-2 mark in region play and enter the playoffs as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5A.
BT secured the 5-7A title over Cartersville, the No. 4-ranked team in 5A. After dropping their first game of the three-game series with the Canes, BT bounced back with wins of 4-1 and 5-3 to take the series.
The Titans have rolled this season, outscoring their opponents by an average of three runs in all contests.
BT will begin its run for a fourth state championship April 28 with a three-game series against the No. 4 seeded team from Region 6.
The Titans have reached the state semifinals every year season since 2013.
Northview earned its first trip to the postseason since 2017 by placing fourth in the Region 5-5A standings.
The Titans dropped their final 11 games of the season, but their 9-1 start to region play propelled the squad to the playoffs.
Northview will take on Region 8 champion Greenbrier (22-5, 12-2) in the first round.
North Fulton teams will be well represented in the Class-A Private playoffs, with Fellowship Christian, King’s Ridge, Mount Pisgah and St. Francis earning postseason berths from Region 6-A.
Fellowship Christian enters the playoffs coming off the program’s first region championship. The Paladins went 8-2 in region play powered by hot bats and stalwart pitching. Fellowship averaged eight runs per game in the regular season with a team ERA of 2.86.
This season marks the Paladins’ fourth playoff berth.
King’s Ridge came up two games short of the Paladins with a 6-4 mark in region play and will host the No. 3 seed from Region 7 in the first round. The Tigers will be vying for the program’s third state championship.
Mount Pisgah will go on the road in the first round after capturing the No. 3 seed. The Patriots tied with St. Francis but took the No. 3 seed by sweeping the Knights in the two-game, regular season series between the squads.
St. Francis returns to the postseason after a 5-5 season in 7-6A play to finish a game ahead The Weber School in the final standings. St. Francis reached the second round of the 2019 playoffs.
