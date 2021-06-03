NORTH METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — Athletics programs from North Fulton and Forsyth County finished well in the final 2020-21 Director’s Cup standings, with Lambert winning the overall title in 7A and Cambridge taking the 6A girls crown.
The Georgia Athletic Directors Association awards Director’s Cups to the top performing schools to honor the best overall, boys and girls athletic programs in all classifications of the Georgia High School Association. Recognition is awarded through a points system based on results from each school’s performance in all sports during the athletic year.
The 2020-21 season marks the return of the Director’s Cup. They were not awarded for the 2019-20 season due to the cancellation of spring sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the third time in the last five years, Lambert won the overall Director’s Cup in the state’s highest classification, 7A. Lambert has finished no lower than No. 2 in the final overall standings since creation of Class 7A in the 2016-17 season.
The Longhorns’ Director’s Cup win was spurred by a host of state titles and state runner-up placements the program earned this year. Lambert lifted state championship trophies in boys lacrosse, girls swimming and girls golf. The program also earned state runner-up finishes in boys tennis, soccer and golf, and girls tennis, soccer and cheer.
The Longhorns also won the boys Director’s Cup title. The girls program placed second to Walton.
Other Forsyth County teams also placed well.
West Forsyth was third overall in 7A (girls third, boys fifth). The Wolverines won the inaugural flag football state championship, and the girls soccer team won its first state title. The Wolverines had state runner-up placements in girls lacrosse and earned 90 out of 100 possible points for their performance in the traditional and dual state wrestling meets.
South Forsyth placed in the top-10 overall, placing sixth in overall scores, with the boys in 11th and the girls in sixth. The War Eagles racked up two state titles this year in boys soccer and cheer, with deep playoff runs and strong finishes in boys and girls lacrosse, flag football and girls golf.
In its first year in 7A, Denmark placed 18th out of 45 schools, led by a 10th-place finish from its boys program behind strong performances form its soccer, cross-country, baseball and tennis teams.
Forsyth Central was 33rd overall, and North Forsyth placed 36th.
Milton remained the top performing North Fulton team overall in Class 7A, placing eight overall (boys sixth, girls 12th). The Eagles have been the top 7A North Fulton team in the final Cup standings since the creation of the classification.
The Eagles took three state championships during the 2020-21 season. The boys basketball squad won its first state championship since 2012, boys golf won its first state crown, and the girls lacrosse program continued its dynasty of 14 championships in 16 seasons.
Milton’s overall score was boosted by strong seasons in cross-country, swim and dive, and football.
Alpharetta, in its first year in 7A, finished 12th overall. The Raiders were led by their girls programs, which placed ninth. The volleyball squad won its first state championship last fall. The boys were led by a team state championship in track and field, the program’s second straight, and a state runner-up placement by the boys swim and dive squad.
Roswell was 17th overall in the final standings with deep playoff runs in girls soccer, lacrosse and volleyball.
The 2020-21 Director’s Cup marked the first time in several seasons a North Fulton team didn’t win the overall title in Class 6A, but Cambridge earned its mark as the best girls athletic program for the third time in the last four completed seasons. The Cambridge boys were not far behind, placing third, to give the Bears second in overall scores just 25 points behind Buford.
The Cambridge girls were led by a state title from its tennis program, its fourth in six years, and state runner-up placements in soccer and swim. The program also earned high placements in cross-country, cheer and gymnastics.
The Cambridge boys earned their second state championship in four years, with the tennis, golf and wrestling squads earning significant points toward the standings.
Johns Creek extended its streak of placements in the top-10 of the 6A overall standings to five years. The boys team placed sixth with the girls finishing 10th.
The Gladiators earned four state titles this year — in boys swimming, tennis and golf, and in girls soccer. The boys soccer team, girls tennis and girls golf programs earned state runner-up placements.
Chattahoochee narrowly edged Centennial for 28th in overall scores (boys 18th, girls 30th). Hooch was led by deep playoff runs in boys tennis and basketball, and girls lacrosse.
Centennial finished 36 points behind Hooch for 29th overall. The boys program placed 20th, led by a state runner-up finish in lacrosse. The girls were 31st with a semifinals appearance in tennis.
For Blessed Trinity, the 2020-21 season continued a string of second-place finishes in Director’s Cup standings. The Titans placed second to Starr’s Mill overall, with both the boys and girls programs placing third.
BT has placed second in the Cup standings in its class for the last six completed athletic years. This year marked the program’s first in Class 5A.
The Titans racked up four state championships in 2020-21 with two state runner-up placements.
The boys track and lacrosse teams won state titles along the girls lacrosse team and soccer squad. The BT girls also earned state runner-up finishes in volleyball and cross-country.
Northview, also in its first year in 5A, placed 15th overall (boys 26th, girls 7th). Northview was led by its girls teams, which placed as state runner-up in golf and tennis, with playoff runs in lacrosse and soccer.
Mount Pisgah led the local contingency of Class-A Private programs in the Cup standings, placing 9th overall. The Patriots earned the boys basketball program’s first state championship in the winter, while its wrestling squad swept the traditional and dual state meets. The Patriots girls team was led by a strong performance from its track and field program.
Fellowship Christian was 18th overall with the boys placing 17th and the girls in 18th. The boys were led by the baseball program’s deepest run in playoff history.
St. Francis was again led by its basketball programs, with the Knights placing 28th overall in the final standings. The girls basketball team was state runner-up with the boys program reaching the semifinals.
King’s Ridge was 34th overall in Class-A Private with playoff runs in boys and girls lacrosse and baseball.
