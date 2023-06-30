Knockerball: New sports trend rolls out in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Over the past few years, countless viral videos have shown people playing soccer and bouncing around wearing giant, inflatable bubbles. Those bubbles are called Knockerballs, and they are rapidly gaining popularity as one of the newest sports trends.
Alpharetta Knockerball opened for business in April and draws participants from throughout north Metro Atlanta.
“I think it’s popular because it's new and exciting,” said General Manager Sara Downum. “It’s totally outside of the box and fun for all ages, from elementary to adult. It’s hard to find something that has that kind of niche.”
Customers book Knockerball Alpharetta services online and the business brings the equipment to an event location, helps with the setup and stays throughout to referee and supervise games. Event organizers have the option to order a variety of games and inflatables.
The most common is the regular Knockerball, an inflatable sphere with a hole in the middle that comes in four sizes, from small to extra-large. It has two handles and straps on the player like a backpack. Knocker soccer is most popular, a game in which all players except goalies are in Knockerballs bouncing into each other.
As few as two can play Knocker soccer, but typically at least six participate, with an even number on each team. Knocker soccer is usually played on a large grassy area — never on concrete — with regular soccer goals. The sport can move indoors with action taking place inside an inflatable arena. The Knockerball arena looks similar to an inflatable wrestling ring, with built-in goals and barriers to keep players from falling out.
People commonly make up their own games using the Knockerball and incorporate it into classic games like King of the Ring and musical chairs.
“You don’t stop laughing from the time you get in the ball until the time you get out,” Downum said. “If it was up to my son, I would drag out the equipment every day. We play as often as we can. We love King of the Ring, and Knocker soccer is my favorite. It doesn't seem challenging but it really is. It’s great for family bonding and team building.”
The Knockerball is not to be confused with its inflatable companion, the Zorb ball. While the Knockerball is essentially a bubble backpack, the Zorb ball is essentially a giant hamster ball that you step inside of.
Besides the Zorb ball, Alpharetta Knockerball also has a giant inflatable dart board that is played by kicking soccer balls at it, which stick to the board like a dart. On the other side of the board are three targets that soccer balls can be kicked into.
Unlike the Knockerball and Zorb ball, the dart board requires less explanation and supervision, meaning no referee is needed for events that just order the dart board.
The most common events Alpharetta Knockerball hosts are corporate team-building events, church events and kids' parties, but they’ve also hosted Knockerball games at graduation parties, food festivals and this year’s Cumming Spring Fling.
That Spring Fling was one of Alpharetta Knockerball’s first events, and it solidified Downum’s love for the new business.
“Rather it was a couple on date night, or dads climbing into Knockerballs [to play with their] kids, everyone was having their own experience,” Downum said. “I realized that this is really something, that it really is fun for all ages… We wanted to have fun with the community and make memories, and this is exactly why we are doing this.”
For more information or to schedule an event, visit alpharettaknockerball.com.