King’s Ridge wins first state title in boys basketball

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The King’s Ridge Christian School made history March 11 in the Macon Centreplex when the boys basketball team defeated Mount Pisgah 68-58, earning the title of Georgia High School Association’s Class A Division 1 State Champions.
Led by head coach Bob Martin in his fifth year, the team returned to the championship game for the second consecutive year after finishing runner-up in 2022. The team finished the season 23-10 and faced tough competition weekly as a member of Region 6, which housed three of the final four teams in the tournament.
King’s Ridge hit the road as a No. 4 seed to face Social Circle in round one with a 69-60 final, Rabun County in round two with a 65-30 final, Woodville-Tompkins in the quarterfinals with a 62-54 final and Mount Vernon in the semifinals at 53-48 before returning to Macon. Micah Hoover with 25 points and Zak Thomas with 24 points were the leading scorers March 11.
The Tigers were led all season by its four seniors Micah Hoover, Isaac Martin, Jack Thomas and Zak Thomas.
“We are grateful for the many blessings this great game has given us. We use basketball as a tool to help develop intangibles such as discipline, teamwork, friendships, commitment, attitude, and dealing with adversity,” Martin said. “While we may fail at times, the lessons learned along the way will make the biggest difference. The players bought into the team by being selfless and accomplishing a goal bigger than themselves. That is the biggest win of all. We were blessed with the opportunity to play in a state championship game and win. We thank God every day for His many blessings.”