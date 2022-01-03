King’s Ridge senior signs with Arkansas Razorbacks

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Ethan Joseph made history by being the first King’s Ridge Christian School football player to continue his career at an SEC school.
Joseph has been a leader for King’s Ridge on both sides of the ball for four years. This year he rushed for 1,278 yards with 12 touchdowns, had 91 tackles (47 solo) and was named “Offensive Player of the Year” in the region.
He’s expected to be a defensive player for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.
“Ethan is a hardworking, humble young man who has big goals,” Athletic Director Crissy Watkins said. “His journey is a great reminder that there is big-time college talent in small schools all across the state. We are thankful for coaches like coach Terry Crowder who go above and beyond for our students who want to play at the next level.”
King’s Ridge Christian School will have additional athletes signing in the spring for football, baseball, golf, lacrosse, volleyball and track and field.
