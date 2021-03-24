MILTON, Ga. — King’s Ridge Christian School recently announced Tim Todd will serve as head softball coach for the 2021-22 season.
Todd has been a staple in the Alpharetta and Milton softball community for 20 years, coaching at North Park and serving as commissioner with the Alpharetta Youth Softball Association. He has also coached Milton feeder softball and started the Cambridge feeder program.
Todd also founded the Georgia Fire program, which fields seven A-level teams ranging from 10U to 18U.
Todd replaces King’s Ridge Athletic Director Crissy Watkins in the role of head softball coach.
“In the athletic director’s role, a lot is asked of you, especially in the fall, and I want to make sure the softball program is given the best opportunity to thrive in the immediate future,” Watkins said. “We want to do everything at a high level of excellence at KRCS and I am certain Coach Todd will bring that mentality to the King’s Ridge softball program. There is a lot of great talent coming up and I’m excited to see what they will accomplish in the next few years.”
