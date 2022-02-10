Johns Creek High School boys swim team wins state title

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — For the second year in a row and the third time in four years, the Johns Creek High School boys swim team won the Georgia High School Association state championship on Feb. 5.
Competing in the 6A bracket at the Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, the team outscored Centennial High School, which took second place, by more than 100 points.
“It’s a lot of fun and it’s really cool because for my seniors, this is their third ring, and they are very proud of that,” Head Coach Steve Johnson said. “We’ve been able to have a lot of success over the past four years, it’s been a great run.”
Johnson has led the team all four years, having previously served four years as the assistant coach. Now at the helm, Johnson’s assistant coach is his wife, Rhonda Johnson.
“We’ve been able to share this experience together, so it’s been really special,” Steve said.
A lot of the swimmers on the Johns Creek High School team, Johnson said, also compete on club teams in the area like Dynamo or Swim Atlanta, but competing for the Gladiators is different.
“They don’t really get the same kind of experience they get when they swim for their high school,” Johnson said. ‘That kind of camaraderie with their classmates and the representation of their school, that feeling like they’re trying to win for something. There’s nothing like going out trying to win for your school when you’re in high school.”
After the Gladiators claimed victory, the whole team jumped into the pool to celebrate, Johnson included.
The celebration will continue at the team’s banquet Feb. 24. Johnson, however, is still looking forward.
“I think the kids are getting pretty used to winning now, so we got to keep it up,” Johnson said.
