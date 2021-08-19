Johns Creek enters season with ‘blue collar’ roster

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek head coach Matt Helmerich said his 2021 squad may not be the most talented team in his five years with the program, but they are the hardest working.

While this year’s team may not have the raw skill of year’s past, Helmerich still says he has playmakers throughout the ranks, led by a 29-player senior class.

“I think we know as a program we have some talent, and we are decent at every position,” he said. “And I think the kids know they can do something special if they put it all together. We lost some four-year guys who came into the program when I did, like Cole Nelson and John Stegenga, but we have guys who have stepped up and taken on that role. We don’t have as many vocal leaders, they are just a blue collar group who get to work and lead by example.”

Team stats Overall record: 63-59 (2009-20) 2018: 9-2 (8-0) 2019: 10-2 (8-0) 2020: 4-5 (4-2) Region championships: 2016, 2018, 2019 State championships: 0

While most of the Gladiators’ lining up this year are familiar faces around the program, at least one is a newcomer who should make a significant impact —quarterback Kyle Durham, a transfer from South Forsyth where he threw for 2,200 yards last season with 25 touchdowns.

Durham will be protected by an offensive line Helmerich said is perhaps the biggest and strongest front in his time with the school. Returning starters include 6-foot-5, 290-lb. senior Tyler Gibson, 6-foot-1 senior Max Thayer, 6-foot-2 senior Karl Ross along with other sizable starters in Chris Oh and center Will Lipsitz.

“The O-line has been a bright spot for us going into this year,” Helmerich said.

Senior Thaxton Gallagher has made the move from the offensive and defensive fronts and will line up as tight end and linebacker.

“He’s a workhorse on the team and kind of sets the tone for us how he works and plays,” Helmerich said.

About the coach Matt Helmerich, Johns Creek’s third head football coach, will lead the Gladiators for his fifth season in 2021. (READ MORE)

Helmerich expects the Gladiators rushing attack to be led by sophomore Antonio Gillam, with Durham having go-to targets in receivers Micah Gay and Brandon Palmer.

“Micah has had a really good offseason, and Palmer is a receiver that started for us last year who we are looking to have a big year,” Helmerich said.

Many of those players will also line up defensively for Johns Creek, which will be under a new coordinator in Ryan Douglas who previously served as the defensive backs coach.

“We’ll run a little bit similar scheme, but there is some different stuff (Douglas) likes to throw out there, especially at the back end, and we will be very well versed in the secondary,” Helmerich said.

Johns Creek’s prominence as a top 6A program has continued to rise in recent years as the team has continually found success. The team won the 2018 and 2019 Region 7-6A titles, and despite more losses in the column last season (4-5), the team earned its third straight trip to the playoffs.

“We want to continue what we’ve done, and we are pretty proud of the culture we have built at Johns Creek,” Helmerich said. “It’s not just, ‘Hey, let’s make the playoffs,’ we expect to make the playoffs, we expect to compete for a region title every year. And they don’t want to just win that one playoff game, they want to compete for state championships. I believe they can do that this year.”

Team Schedule 8-20 @ Gainesville 8-27 @ Traveler’s Rest (SC) 9-3 vs. Heritage (Conyers) 9-17 @ Sequoyah* 9-24 vs. Riverwood* 10-1 @ Chattahoochee* 10-15 vs. Cambridge* 10-22 vs. Centennial* 10-29 @ River Ridge* 11-5 vs. Creekview* * denotes region game

That goal starts with the Gladiators being put on the big stage to open its season against Gainesville in the Corky Kell Classic.

“We are really excited about that, getting to play at Gainesville and its storied stadium up there, being on TV and getting to be in that big event,” Helmerich said. “Elite teams in Georgia get invited, and it is an honor for us to be invited for the first time.”