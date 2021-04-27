FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — State Rep. Todd Jones visited Pinecrest Academy April 12 to present a copy of House Resolution 126, which commemorated the Paladins’ 2020 football state championship, to the team and head coach Shawn Coury.
The Paladins won the 2020 Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools Division II state championship, the program’s first state title, last fall.
Pinecrest compiled a 9-2 overall record and beat Lanier Christian 44-18 to capture the state championship. The 2020 season was the first for the Paladins in the GAPPS 8-man league after the program transferred from the Georgia High School Association amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
