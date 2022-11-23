Georgia Peaches win Fall Finale tournament

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — On a chilly Sunday night Nov. 20, the Georgia Peaches defeated the Smyrna Slammers 10U team 14-8 in the championship game of the Southern Sports Promotions Fall Finale in Gainesville.

The Georgia Peaches – an all-female travel baseball team – hail from Johns Creek but is composed of players from all across the state.

After finishing 2-0 in pool play, the Peaches advanced to their second straight tournament finale after winning the Cobb County Sunday Series tournament on Sept. 18. Once again, the difference maker for the Peaches was their resilience at the plate, scoring an improbable 21 runs in the tournament with 2 outs, including 12 in the championship game.

Izi Fawcett and Morley “MJ” Nichols combined for 11 hits in 12 plate appearances and 6 RBIs between them. Nichols also pitched 2 nearly flawless innings in the championship game, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

Head coach J.P. Borod, of Johns Creek, attributed the team’s never-say-die mentality to the comradery they’ve developed and shared goal of showing little girls everywhere that not only can they play baseball with boys, but they can beat them, too.

“We will play anyone, anywhere, anytime,” said Borod, whose team remains undefeated against all-male teams. “These aren’t girls who play baseball. These are some of the best baseball players in the state, who happen to also be girls.”

The team will represent Georgia in the Baseball For All national tournament in July. It is the largest girls baseball tournament in the country, fielding over 700 players annually.