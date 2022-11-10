Forsyth County Falcons kick off season at Fowler Park

FORSYTH, Ga. — Suzzanne Slaughter, director of Atlanta Youth Rugby (AYR), says rugby is unlike any other sport because of the lasting impact it leaves on players.

The Forsyth County Falcons, Atlanta’s newest youth rugby team, begins their second season under Program Director Gil Patton, along with his five other coaches ranging from parent volunteers to college rugby players. Patton and his 9-year-old son Max used to drive an hour and 20 minutes each way for a bi-weekly practice, until AYR proposed a Forsyth team.

“Atlanta Youth Rugby invested in us way up here in the sticks, so to speak, and help us set up a program last year,” Patton said.

Patton and his coaches manage three coed teams, 8U, 10U and 12U, that all practice and play in games. Patton said the caliber of staff they have hired drives the skill level of the youths. The cast of leaders includes several coaches from the University of North Georgia team, including its head coach, a former Chilean National team coach, the UNG rugby club president and a former Team USA player.

However, Patton said that the hardest part of kickstarting the new season has been generating interest among kids with the competition of other, more popular sports in the area — mainly football.

“We don’t want to take anyone’s player,” Slaughter said. “We want to borrow their players in their offseason and make them better players for their primary sports.”

Patton said AYR’s rugby schedule complements traditional football seasons because it runs from November to April for older players and to February for younger players. Additionally, Slaughter said that the first match of the season for the 8U teams and the 10U teams is Dec. 10 at Fowler Park in Cumming. Slaughter said that once those games end, there is a clinic with Atlanta’s professional rugby team, Rugby Atlanta (RATL), in which the players come to the field and run skills and drills workshops at the modified, no-tackling-allowed level.

Patton said rugby is more than a sport or an after-school activity.

“Rugby is a big deal,” he said. “It's more of a way of life than just something I do after school twice a week.”

Slaughter said the discipline and respect that rugby teaches young players are qualities they carry through the rest of their lives, and can be seen in the sidelines, coaching staff and match officials.

“Respect and accountability and character are things that there are integral to our training as anything that we do physically,” Slaughter said. “Nothing else stops training faster than somebody that misses a yes or no, ma'am.”

Tasha Mannino, Forsyth Falcons coach, joined the team with her 9-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

“I played for 20 years, throughout my life,” Mannino said. “And then when I had kids, you know, I was adamant about at least introducing them to the sport. I feel like I need to put effort back in the system to keep it going.”

Mannino said rugby is an uncommon sport for many players, but it meshes together skills from many different sports, and can be used as cross-training. Mannino also said that being an international sport, rugby allows young athletes to have a better global appreciation of sports.

“Kids will learn lots of skills that are applicable to football: ball handling, footwork, tackling, Mannino said. “They're bringing in rugby coaches to teach tackling [in football] because rugby’s a lot more technical and a lot less injury to it.”

Jesca Henning, former UNG rugby player and Falcons coach, said it means a lot to her to pass rugby on to the next generation and grow their generation for it, because it has done so much for her during her.

“I definitely want to see the team grow in numbers, spread the sport and get them playing games,” Henning said. “Get them out there, get them traveling. Let them have fun in the sport that I really enjoyed.”

Jackson Rauch, an 11-year-old Falcons player, said that last year the team was able to attend a RATL game, and their scrimmage at halftime was aired on CBS Sports. It was also great to meet the players after the game.

Nine-year-old KJ Cheely said everyone should try rugby because it is the best sport in the world.

Patton said anyone interested in playing rugby for the Forsyth Falcons can either contact him directly through forsythyouthrugby@gmail.com or by visiting: atlantayouthrugby.com/forsyth.