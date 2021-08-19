Football preview: Seven new head coaches to debut in ’21

NORTH METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — Several local teams will enter new coaching eras in 2021, with most either familiar faces among their programs or in the local football landscape.
Longtime South Forsyth coach Troy Morris will lead the War Eagles in 2021 following the retirement of Jeff Arnette, who was the longest-tenured head coach among North Fulton/Forsyth County teams last year.
Morris has held several positions with South’s program, including quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, all under Arnette. Leading the War Eagles will be his second stint as a head coach after he led Social Circle for three seasons beginning in 2007.
Forsyth Central will also be under new direction and from a familiar face. David Rooney will man the helm for the Bulldogs.
Rooney has been Central’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach since 2018. Prior to joining the program, he coached for 11 seasons at West Forsyth.
Rooney replaces Forsyth County’s winningest coach, Frank Hepler, who left the program to return to coaching in Florida.
Tom Hall will lead Blessed Trinity for his first year as head coach and his second stretch with the program. Hall served as a coach/teacher at the school from 2007 to 2018, including as offensive coordinator during the program’s first state championship appearance in 2015 and its first state title in 2017.
Hall replaces Tim McFarlin, who left the program last season and accepted the head coach position at neighboring Fellowship Christian.
McFarlin is the most seasoned coach in the area. He won over 80 games as Roswell’s head coach beginning in 1998, helped get the King’s Ridge football program started and led Blessed Trinity to seven region championships, 112 wins and three straight state titles from 2017-19.
McFarlin takes over the role from Al Morrell, Fellowship’s winningest coach. Ahead of his retirement following the 2020 season, Morrell led the Paladins to a 66-26 record with three region titles and a state runner-up finish in eight seasons.
Mount Pisgah will also have a familiar man leading its program this year. Ryan Livezey has stepped into the head coach role after serving as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and later athletic director for the school.
Livezey, who led Holy Innocents’ to a 67-56 record as head coach for 11 seasons, takes over for Mike Forrester, who has remained on staff as defensive coordinator.
Two other new head coaches will be introduced to the area.
Northview’s Scott Schwarzer will make his local head coaching debut this season for the Titans.
Schwarzer is the former head coach of the Windsor Forest and Chamblee programs. He most recently led Chamblee to a 5-1 record in 2020, its first winning season since 2013.
The final new coach in the fray this year will lead an all-new program. Brian Allison has been tapped to lead East Forsyth in the program’s debut campaign.
Though new to the area, Allison brings extensive experience.
He began his head coaching career at his alma mater, Union County, in 1996 and spent a total of 19 seasons leading the program from 1996 to 2001 and then from 2008 to 2020. He compiled a 121-77 record at the school.
Allison was also Winder-Barrow’s head coach for six seasons from 2002 to 2007, in which the team went 25-36.
The 2020 season saw the highest number of new coaches, eight, take over programs in recent years. All those coaches have returned to their roles.
With the retirement of South Forsyth’s Jeff Arnette and Tim McFarlin stepping down from Blessed Trinity, Cambridge’s Craig Bennett is now the longest-tenured coach in North Fulton/Forsyth County.
Bennett has led the Bears since the program’s creation in 2012.
Dunwoody’s Mike Nash will enter his seventh season with the Wildcats this year, with Robert Craft leading North Forsyth for his sixth season, making him the longest-tenured coach in Forsyth County. All other Forsyth County coaches are entering their first or second year leading their programs.
