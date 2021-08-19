Football preview: Rushing attack, protecting ball crucial for Lambert’s fortunes in ’21

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Second-year Lambert head coach Tommy Watson has pinned the Longhorns’ fortunes for 2021 on two aspects of the game — establishing a strong ground attack and “taking care of the stinkin’ football.”

“The biggest thing we learned last year is we couldn’t run the football,” Watson said. “We have spent all the offseason trying to develop our run game to compliment the pass game. We must run the football.”

Last year, the Longhorns managed 26 yards on the ground against South Forsyth, 36 against Denmark, 111 versus North Forsyth and 102 against West Forsyth, all losses that kept Lambert out of the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

But another major factor in those losses, including another 6-7A game against Gainesville, were turnovers.

“Against Gainesville, we turned the ball over two times on special teams and once on offense,” Watson said. “With North Forsyth, we gave up a fumble and a pick, and against West we threw three interceptions. Those losses were winnable games. I’m not saying we should have won, but the biggest factor in those games was that we turned the ball over.”

Protecting the ball will be a team effort, along with getting the running game established. Watson said many players will receive carries, but he expects 6-foot-3, 215-lb. senior Peyton Harrison to lead the team’s faction of running backs.

“I think we have four or five running backs that are really good football players,” Watson said.

Paving the way will be an offensive line led by South Carolina commit Grayson Maines, a 6-foot-6, 285-lb. tackle who was named an all-region selection last year.

When the Longhorns take to the air, they will have one of the most prolific receivers in Metro Atlanta hauling in catches.

Kojo Antwi will suit up for his senior season this year after committing to Ohio State this summer amid a laundry list of offers of D1 schools.

“We’ll be leaning on him to be a big part of our team,” Watson said.

Who will get him the ball is still in question, though. Competition for starting quarterback is still being worked out with three in the running, including senior Ashton Smith and junior James Tyre, who altered playing time last season, and sophomore James Thorsen.

“Ashton Smith is more of a gunslinger, Tyre played a lot of football for us last year and did a good job, and James is a do-it-all, kind of dual-threat guy who likes to run it more than pass,” Watson said.

Lambert’s defense will operate under a relatively new coaching staff that includes two coaches who previously served with Watson at Lowndes — defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Dustin Heard, and Steve Holley who will serve as special teams coordinator and running backs coach.

The revamped staff will lead a defensive core that returns a few starters, with the gaps to fill in the secondary. Watson said after players were sidelined last year due to COVID-19 or quarantines, the team will have many of its offensive players line up on the other side of the ball for depth at each position.

Senior Elijah Haughawout will anchor the defensive line in front of a seasoned linebacker core that includes several seniors, including Harrison and 2020 leading tackler Dawson Miller.

The secondary will be without three of its starters from last year and will rely on Antwi at corner with junior Bradley Gabriel and senior transfer Henry Reese. Senior Darren Guy has moved from outside linebacker to safety with junior Tommy Morris.

“I think we’re going to be okay, defensively,” Watson said. “Our defense is younger, but we like where we’re at right now, and really like how fast they lay and how hard they hit.”

On special teams, kicking duties will be led by juniors Ryan Degyansky and Alex Mitchell.

“Degyansky has an unbelievable leg, and Alex Mitchell is a good player as well, so we’ll see who does what as far as kicking duties,” Watson said.

The 2021 Longhorns will look to end the program’s skid in recent years. After being a perennial region title contender from the program’s inception in 2009, Lambert has won just 11 games over the last four seasons, including a 5-5 mark last year.

“Our motto this year has been to play as hard as we can, hit as hard as you can and take care of the stinkin’ football,” Watson said. “I think if we do all those things, we’ll have a shot to be competitive.”