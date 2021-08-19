Football preview: Marquee events, out-of-state games highlight local 2021 slate

NORTH FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Several local programs will compete in prolific events representing Georgia against out-of-state opponents during the 2021 football schedule.
To kick off the season, West Forsyth will host Corky Kell Classic contests for the second straight year.
West will host the first GHSA game of the season Aug. 18, a matchup of Cherokee vs. Mays. Following that afternoon game, the Wolverines will hit their home turf to take on Carver Atlanta.
Last year marked the first time since 2015 a North Fulton program did not compete in the season kickoff event, but this year, the area will be well represented. Johns Creek will make its Corky Kell debut Aug. 20 when the Gladiators face Gainesville at Dacula High School.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Johns Creek’s new tradition under head coach Matt Helmerich of playing an out-of-state opponent was put on hold, but the practice is set to resume for the this year.
After making their Corky Kell debut, the Gladiators will take a road trip to play Traveler’s Rest in South Carolina Aug. 27.
Milton is set to host the Freedom Bowl for its fourth rendition this year on Labor Day weekend. The event, which pits strong programs from around the country against one another and celebrates veterans will feature several local teams in action.
Host Milton will take on Life Christian Academy, a private school program from Chester, Virginia, on Sept. 2. The next day, Alpharetta returns to the Freedom Bowl to take on Greenville Christian from Greenville, Mississippi. Greenville is the defending Mississippi Association of Independent Schools 3A state champion.
Another highlight of the Raiders’ 2021 schedule is their Aug. 27 road matchup with Alabama juggernaut Hoover. Alpharetta head coach Jason Kervin spent 12 years with Hoover, including five seasons as the program’s offensive coordinator, before taking over the Raiders’ program.
Milton is also set to resume its fairly recent trend of playing out-of-state opponents and will travel to Philadelphia to take on St. Joseph’s Preparatory School Sept. 11. St. Joseph’s captured its third straight state title in 2020 and was ranked in the top-10 nationally by MaxPreps.
Milton will be the second Georgia team to face the program in the last three years. Marietta hosted St. Joseph’s in 2019.
Under the direction of new head coach Tom Hall, Blessed Trinity will take on Charlotte Catholic of Charlotte, North Carolina. The tilt will feature two teams that have won six state championships in their respective classifications over the past four years.
The Sept. 10 matchup will be the annual Patriotism Bowl game organized by the Carolinas Freedom Foundation.
Region schedules for local teams have remained unchanged for 2021, the second year in the current cycle of reclassification and region realignments.
However, one new team will join the fray. East Forsyth enters its inaugural season.
The Broncos will play a 10-game, non-region schedule in its first season beginning Aug. 20 against Ridgeland. East Forsyth is also slated to play two North Fulton Schools. The team will host Mount Pisgah Oct. 1 and travel to Milton to play King’s Ridge Nov. 5 to close out the regular season.
