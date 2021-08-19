Experience could pay dividends for Cambridge

MILTON, Ga. — Though Cambridge lost many key players from its 2020 squad, plenty of playmakers will be back with plenty of playing time last year, including quarterback Zach Harris, who was named the Region 7-6A Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.
“Even though we lost a large and really good senior class, a lot of our guys who were sophomores and juniors last year have played,” Cambridge head coach Craig Bennett said. “Now, that’s the fun part, because they have experience, and you can’t coach it. Now we are just fine-tuning some things and staying with the same system.”
While there are still holes to be filled, Bennett — who has led the Bears program since its creation in 2012 — is pleased with his new talent’s progression heading into the season.
“We have some kids that need to get caught up that maybe didn’t start last year but got some playing time here or there,” he said. “But they are way up ahead of where I thought they would be.”
The Bears are looking to build on their historic 2020 campaign. Amid the pandemic, the Bears finished third in the Region 7-6A standings to earn the program’s second trip to the playoffs. The team took advantage of the opportunity and downed Kell in the first round to secure the Bears’ first ever playoff win.
To continue that success, Cambridge will be tasked with outpacing the competition in its challenging 7-6A slate of games.
“There are some really good teams in this region and some good coaches, and they do what’s right,” Bennett said. “And we’ve got to be in it to get in. But that’s our goal, to take that next step. Hopefully we can do that, but it’s a gauntlet.”
The team will look internally to be in the fray.
“What we are trying to do is be the best we can each week,” Bennett said. “We want to do well in the region, and there is the desire to do things like win a region title, something that has never been done here, but we just want to take that next step and be our best. If we are in the front of the region, or even in the middle of the end, that’s fine as long as we are playing our best.”
A key to continue the program’s rise will be executing early. Bennett said execution, both from himself and his players, was lacking in the team’s first scrimmage Aug. 6.
The Bears will have an extra week to prepare for the 2021 season to kick off with a bye on Aug. 20, and their first few games should provide a good measuring stick against South Forsyth, North Oconee and Forsyth Central.
A good offseason has also been a bright spot entering the 2021 campaign.
“We’ve had one of our better summers, and the kids are buying in,” Bennett said. “Coming out of last summer where we were all on edge for everything and just not knowing, the kids have been excited to get back. They are a fun group of kids to be around, and they handle their business and come to work.”
