East Forsyth looks to overcome challenges of debut season

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The challenges in establishing a new football program from the ground up are endless, many not on the radar of established teams, East Forsyth head coach Brian Allison said.
From ordering mouthguards and water bottles, receiving the team’s first football only a few months ahead of the opening game and having no students or players on campus because the school hasn’t even opened its doors are just some of the complications.
Then, there are the more established offseason goals, like finding a core of starters and creating a team culture. These are pursuits made by all high school football teams in the preseason but are made all the more challenging with a first-year program.
But along with the complications comes a sense of unmatched excitement, and that is certainly present at East Forsyth, Forsyth County’s newest traditional high school that will field a full varsity football team in year one.
“It been great,” Allison said. “The community has backed and supported us the whole way. We couldn’t ask for a better situation than what we have. I know this community is excited about this school.”
While the Broncos hope to follow in Denmark’s footsteps and find early success, Allison, who has over 25 years of head coaching experience at Union County and Winder-Barrow, knows it will take some time for the program to establish itself. Especially considering its coaching staff has never worked together before.
With a new staff still coming together for its inexperienced players and program, East has set the goal of simply improving with each snap of the ball.
“The biggest thing we want to do is go out and improve week by week,” Allison said. “If we can just do that and do everything we are able to do in practice.”
East will run a two-back offense, but Allison said a focus will be on spreading the ball out. Defensively, the Broncos will operate out of a three-man front.
Sophomore Will Moffit will lead the offense at quarterback with a go-to receiver in Brandon Peoples, both of whom were redistricted to the school from North Forsyth. Junior David Navarrete will be another target to Moffit, with Lamith Romelus leading the defensive front at nose guard.
The inexperienced program will play a 10-game, non-region schedule this year in Class 3A, including private, smaller schools like King’s Ridge and Mount Pisgah in North Fulton, and more established programs from larger schools like Chamblee.
But no matter the opponent, Allison said the team’s focus will remain on continual improvement.
“There’s just a lot of challenges, and it’s going to take a minute to get this squared away,” he said. “But the kids have been working hard, the administration has been super supportive of the kids, and it’s just an exciting time for this part of Forsyth County.”
