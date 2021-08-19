Dunwoody to debut new-look offense, defense in 2021

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody is set to roll out new offensive and defensive schemes in 2021, and head coach Mike Nash said the team has enjoyed its best offseason in his seven years at the helm to establish excitement around the Wildcat program.

While some similarities will remain from last year’s offense, Nash said a triple-option run game is better suited for this year’s squad.

“We’ve always been pretty wide open, we throw it around a good bit, but I feel like this year our personnel fits better with a more traditional, triple option,” he said. “We’ll still be spread and throw it around a little bit, but our run game will be triple option.”

Defensively, the Wildcats will line up in a 3-3-5. Nash said the Wildcats are always down on size compared to the competition, so the new defense will be “high risk, high reward.”

Team stats Overall record: 262-244-3 (1972-2020) 2018: 2-8 (1-7) 2019: 3-7 (2-6) 2020: 1-7 (1-5) Region championships: 1991, 1992, 1993, 2008 State championships: 1993

“We’ll be a blitz heavy defense,” he said. “We are going to take some chances to create some turnovers.”

While the team adjusts to its new schemes, it will line up against a slate of relatively new opponents in Region 7-7A. The Wildcats made their debut in the new grouping last season, up from Class 6A, and went 1-5 in region play. However, Nash considers 2020 essentially a wash given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

About the coach Michael Nash will lead Dunwoody for his seventh season as head coach this year. (READ MORE)

“We’re not taking a lot out of last year because it was so messed up,” he said. “We started five weeks late, and when we finally did play, we opened the season with Norcross who reached the semifinals, and then Archer, another top-5 team. After those two games we were down 13 starters. Last year we just concentrated on just trying to get these kids a season. This year we’re going to concentrate on getting us competitive.”

Nash likes his team’s chances in the region in year two.

“We’re in 7A, and that’s tough for us because we are not a typical 7A school,” he said. “But I like the region we are in, and I feel like we can be competitive in it.”

Team Schedule 8-20 vs. Decatur 8-27 vs. North Springs 9-10 @ North Atlanta 9-17 @ Norcross* 9-24 vs. Archer* 10-1 vs. Chamblee 10-15 @ Meadowcreek* 10-22 vs. Berkmar* 10-29 @ Discovery* 11-5 vs. Duluth* * denotes region game

Nash laid out what he believes will be the keys to Dunwoody’s fortunes.

“We have to take care of the football, slow the game down, keep the defense off the field as much as possible by sustaining drives and getting the ball in the endzone,” he said. “And even more, just make sure we possess the football. Defensively, we just have to be better tacklers.”

Nash said the team has a “a whole bunch” of players he expects to make a significant impact, including senior All-County tight end Sam Cole, Carrington Tate on the offensive line and three-year starting defensive back J Norris Neel.

A question mark remains on who will lead at quarterback, though. Nash said senior Colin Couch and junior Porter LeDoyan, brother of 2020 starter Davis LeDoyan who is now playing for Elon University, have been battling for the role.

With its new schemes and a mix of returning starters and newcomers, Nash will look to his senior class to lead Dunwoody’s push for its first winning season since 2011.

“We have a strong group of seniors who are a great group of kids who have worked hard, and we are looking for them to get this thing turned around a bit,” he said.