Cumming to host law enforcement basketball tournament

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Dobbs Creek Recreation Center in Cumming will host the 17th annual Great Atlanta Shootout Basketball Tournament March 24-26.
More than 45 teams of law enforcement officers, detention officers, corrections officers, firefighters, probation officers, active U.S. Armed Forces members and law enforcement officers’ spouses will compete in four divisions at the tournament.
The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomed players to stay in any of Alpharetta’s 30 hotels to enjoy the city’s attractions during the competition.
“We are thrilled to welcome back the Great Atlanta Shootout to Alpharetta,” Visitors Bureau CEO and President Janet Rodgers said. “A basketball tournament of this nature in our destination creates a wonderful energy. Alpharetta will be host to many players, their families and visitors who will shop, dine, play and stay in our awesome community.”
DeKalb County Police Lt. C. Rorey, who helped organize the event, said he is happy for the tournament to return to Alpharetta.
“We have enjoyed the atmosphere and hospitality of the city for the past two years and are looking forward to another great year,” Rorey said.
Participating teams include the New York Police Department, the Orlando Police Department, the New Jersey State Corrections Department, EMCMP Marines and The DeKalb Knights, which is composed of officers from Metro Atlanta agencies.
The tournament opens March 24 at 4 p.m. and at 9 a.m. March 25-26. Adult tickets cost $15, and tickets for children aged 6-17 are priced at $10. The tournament will also offer weekend passes March 24 at $40 for adults and $25 for children.
Tickets can be purchased with cash at the door or via Cash App, Zelle and Venmo.